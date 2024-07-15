Masaza Cup Football 2024 (Match Day 3 Results)

Mawokota 1-0 Ssese

Bulemeezi 2-0 Butambala

Kooki 1-2 Ssingo

Bugerere 1-0 Buddu

Kabula 1-0 Busiro

Mawogola 1-0 Gomba

Kyaggwe 1-1 Buwekula

Kyadondo 0-0 Buluuli

Buvuma 0-0 Busujju

Mawokota County on Sunday defeated Ssese 1-0 to register their first win and maintain third position on the table at the Masaza Football Cup Tournament.

The match which took place at Mawokota Stadium in Buwama Town saw Ashraf Kigozi popularly known as Neymar score the only goal for the three times Masaza Cup champions, a strike that came in the first half.

In other matches played over the weekend, Bulemeezi, Bugerere, Kabula and Mawogola registered home victories, with the former getting their first win as well in 2-0 home triumph of Butambala at the Kosovo playground.

Four wins ended 1-0 for Bugerere, Mawokota, Kabula and Mawogola over Buddu, Ssese, Busiro and Gomba respectively.

With now five points, Mawokota will face Kabula on the weekend of Saturday, 20th to Sunday 21st July, for a chance to move upwards on the group table.

The 2024 Masaza Cup is proudly sponsored by Airtel Uganda (platinum) and partners including Kansai Plascon, Centenary Bank, Nivana Water, UNAIDS, Uganda AIDS Commission, CBS Radio and BBS Terefayina.

