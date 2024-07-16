Mayombwe Patrick Wanny (born September 25, 1993) is a Ugandan artist based in South Africa. He is a singer-songwriter and producer who goes by the music stage name Athen Lyre “De Love Singer.”

Athen started his music career as a bass and tenor singer in his high school choir at Butanza College in Uganda. After finishing his “O” level studies, he moved to South Africa to focus on becoming a professional artist. He has since become one of the most popular Ugandan diaspora artists in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The singer has had several collaborations with local Ugandan superstars like Pallaso, Khalifah Aganaga, and Daddy Andre, who even visited his home studio, Hitzone Studio, in Glen Maris, South Africa. Athen is popularly known for his “Be Happy” collaboration featuring Daddy Andre. He has had a successful music career and intends to return to Uganda to pursue his childhood dream.

As many say, God helps those who help each other. Athen Lyre has always ensured that anything concerning his music career is on the right path. He has the connections, his own home, a professionally equipped music studio, and some of the latest cameras to shoot his music videos.

Passionate about what he does, Athen often sacrifices money for food to focus on his music. He spoke to us and promised changes in his management team, including a new producer, Aban Beats, and a new music director, Drey, who is known for shooting Lydia Jaymine’s music video while she was in South Africa.

