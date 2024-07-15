KAMPALA – Church of Uganda has registered trademarks for 42 Bishops’ vestments with the Uganda Registrations Services Bureau – URSB.

This means that these vestments are protected under the Intellectual Property Laws of Uganda and anyone else found putting them only has committed an offence.

“Be advised that only Bishops of the Church of Uganda are permitted to don these registered vestments. Any unauthorized use of these vestments is an infringement of our Trademark Rights,” said Rev Canon William Ongeng – Provincial Secretary

Church of Uganda in a statement.

“Individuals or entities found wearing or utilizing these vestments will be prosecuted by Church of Uganda for Trademark Infringement,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

