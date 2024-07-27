KAMPALA, UGANDA —Sports Club Villa has announced the departure of Head Coach Dušan Stojanovi?, just months after leading the team to their 17th League Championship title. The decision was made mutually, bringing an abrupt end to the Serbian coach’s tenure at the helm of the Ugandan football giants.

Stojanovi?’s exit comes as a surprise to many, given his impressive achievements with the team. Under his guidance, SC Villa navigated a tumultuous season, overcoming numerous challenges to emerge victorious in the league. His tactical acumen and man-management skills played a significant role in the team’s success, earning him widespread praise from fans and pundits alike.

The coaching change is the latest in a series of high-profile departures from the club. Several key players, including captain Kenneth Semakula, Gavin Kizito, Joseph Kafumbe, and Umar Lutalo, have already left SC Villa, leaving a significant void in the team’s squad.

The player exodus has raised concerns about the club’s ability to maintain its competitive edge, particularly in the wake of Stojanovi?’s departure. Fans are worried that the team’s championship-winning momentum may be lost, and that the club’s reputation as a force to be reckoned with in Ugandan football may be tarnished.

Coach Morley Byekwaso, a highly respected figure within Ugandan football circles, has been appointed as the interim Head Coach. Byekwaso’s wealth of experience and intimate knowledge of the team make him an ideal candidate to steer SC Villa through this transitional period.

As the club embarks on a search for a permanent replacement and works to replenish its depleted squad, fans will be eager to see how Coach Byekwaso fares in his new role. With the team’s reputation and pride on the line, the incoming coach will face immense pressure to deliver results and build on the foundation laid by Stojanovi?.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

