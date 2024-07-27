KAMPALA – Denis Tukahikaho Ph.D. has secured a vacancy at Atlantic International University – USA, Hawaii for his second Doctorate. The genius will pursue a Doctorate of Philosophy in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Dr. Tukahikaho joins the likes of Hon, Dr. Chris Byaryomunsi – Minister of ICT and National Guidance and other government officials to study at this University for next three years.

He says that for the last two years, the Doctoral Committee from the University has been interrogating his PhD Proposal based on his reading and submissions he has been making until it was approved in May 2024 with 70% Scholarship study which was awarded on 26.07.2024 by the University Council.

Dr. Tukahikaho says he was so excited to receive the communication and he is committed to having his PhD done on record time. He noted that after reading a lot of material on geopolitics, he found out something was lacking in the sovereignty of states which inspired him to read more books and journals including; Why Ntions Are Poor, The Story of Israel ( Building a Nation ), Interrogating a President ( Saddam Hussien ), Blood from Russia, The History of China and Military Advancements, The US Foreign Policy, The world 1 & 11, Apartheid in South Africa and the Occupation of Zimbabwe by whites.

Other books include; the Current Crisis in the Middle East, The Arab Wave and the American Interventions, The Green Book (Libyan Crisis), Don not Disturb me (Political Consolidation in Rwanda), Congo Crisis, The Mustard Seed, The Animal Farm and Many other books about genocide and the UN reports on global wars and humanitarian crisis.

“I was so humbled for the University to accept my proposal content which included diplomacy oil, gas and climate change. My Ph.D. thesis will focus more on China, USA and Russia’s foreign policies in Africa and the Middle East.”

Dr. Tukahikaho is a writer and publisher on many controversial issues. He holds PhD in Environmental Management Economics with a bias in Oil and Gas, Master of Oil and Gas Law, Executive MBA, Bachelors of Business Administration and PGD in Development Economics.

He is currently consulting with many local and multinational organisations in the area of financial inclusion and the Environment.

