KAMPALA – The Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) has called on their Area Coordinators to step up measures of curbing any form of examination malpractices in the forthcoming July/August exams 2024.

The call was made by Kawanguzi Geoffrey, UBTEB Deputy Executive Secretary, Finance, HR and Administration while briefing the Area Coordinators at UBTEB Secretariat on the conduct of the July-August 2024 examinations series.

The Area Coordinators are personnel in different areas who aid UBTEB in the managing of the exams. After every session of examination sitting, they give reports on the challenges, operation of exams and also recommendations on areas of improvement.

While issuing them with the materials ahead of July/August exams, Kawanguzi decried a new vice of examination malpractices facilitated by the supervisors.

“Some information with facts shows that some supervisors have gone to the level of facilitating the leakages. This happened the last sitting in UTC Lira and in the same institution, the students are violent…to the level of kidnapping the Reconnoiters.”

“In some institutions, students are bribing the supervisors to let them in with prohibited materials like phones. Some supervisors take photos of question papers and take them out, answer and bring them back. When it was discovered in Lira, the candidates were so violent on our Reconnoiters,” he revealed, noting that this must stop.

Whereas Area Coordinators complained about the storage of the exams and some facing the long distances challenge, they commended UBTEB on the timely delivery of exams, briefing of the supervisors, and improvement on the conduct of Reconnoiters – particularly on the issues of professionalism, integrity and the dress code.

Kawanguzi also reiterated the Board’s call on all Heads of Centres to incorporate key messages on HIV/AIDS.

In a letter to the Heads of Centres, Onesmus Oyesigye, Board Executive Secretary noted that it is their dedication to promoting a healthy nation, and they recognize HIV/AIDS as a significant threat to human capital development and human well-being.

“In pursuit of implementing the Government of Uganda’s intervention on HIV/AIDS, and in line with Guidelines for Multi-sectorial HIV/AIDS mainstreaming in Uganda, February 2018 under the “Presidential Fast track initiative on ending HIV and AIDS in Uganda by 2030,” urging various stakeholders to play a role in creating awareness on HIV/AIDS, it is important as a key player in the skills development agenda to give information to all candidates on how to stay healthy and free from HIV/AIDS.”

Oyesigye noted that since the majority of their candidates are the youth, there is a need to create awareness of prevention, care, treatment, and social support for persons living with HIV/AIDS.

“A copy of the message delivered to candidates on HIV/AIDS shall be enveloped with the report submitted to UBTEB by the Area coordinator fully signed by the Head of the Institution and HIV/AIDS facilitator.”

