Nigeria enjoyed a successful if unspectacular campaign in Group A at the AFCON, coming home in second spot behind surprise table-toppers Equatorial Guinea to safely advance into the Round of 16.

The Super Eagles opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea on January 14, with Victor Osimhen scoring an equalising goal shortly after Nzalang Nacional had taken the lead.

Jose Peseiro’s side then followed that up with their key result, a 1-0 win over host nation Cote d’Ivoire on January 18 which was decided by a second-half penalty from defender William Troost-Ekong.

Nigeria still needed a solid result in their final group game on January 22 against Guinea-Bissau to guarantee progression and they got exactly that, defeating the Djurtus 1-0 via an own goal from Opa Sangante.

A record of seven points from a possible nine is an excellent return for the Super Eagles (though notably not enough to take spot) and they will gear themselves for a Round of 16 clash in Abidjan on January 27 against the runners-up of Group C, likely to be Guinea or Cameroon.

“I have said I want to win AFCON even though my contract says I should get to the final,” said Peseiro. “It would be better to protect myself and not create expectations, because if I don’t win, it is worse for me. But I put my mind and the mind of my players that we want to win.”

