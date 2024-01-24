KAMPALA – Mione, a phone manufacturer, with an assembling plant in Mbale City, in Eastern Uganda has launched the first-ever Ugandan assembled smartphones branded U1 and Joy 9, to further increase the penetration of smartphones in Uganda.

The two phones were launched by the Minister of Information, Communication, Technology, and National Guidance, Chris Baryomunsi, who was in the company of State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives David Bahati, at The Four Points by Sheraton in Kampala.

Announcing the phones, Ben Yu, the Mione Brand Representative in Uganda said the launch of these high-quality and pocket-friendly U1 and Joy 9, is a big step towards supporting the government’s vision of empowering millions of Ugandans to embrace technology and accomplish more in life. He also appreciated the immense support that the government has rendered to Mione to establish a phone factory in Uganda.

“These devices are a culmination of extensive research, pioneering technology, and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of our users. Our U1 phone, The U1 for You, is a testament to our commitment to affordability without compromising on quality. It is a smartphone that elevates and empowers users with essential smart features and functions giving them a new experience of connectivity, a new way to capture and celebrate the fun world around them and share with friends and family,” Yu explained.

On the other hand, he said, “The Joy 9 is designed to offer an immersive user experience, unparalleled performance, and a stunning stylish design that gives users confidence and pride.”

While unveiling the new phones, Baryomunsi appreciated the innovations being made by Mione and expressed his delight at the impact such milestones are making on the Ugandan digital growth picture by global standards. He also emphasized the government’s eagerness to continue supporting such innovations.

Baryomunsi said, “Especially, let me appreciate the growing friendship Uganda and China share, which has given birth to so many market innovations like the phones being launched today. These strides symbolize the growing spirit of what a partnership between the countries can do and also how strategic partnerships towards a common goal can be very powerful. This innovation shows how much our country is willing to embrace what is revolutionary and bring development closer to her people”.

He added, “While we pursue excellence in innovation, I urge different dreamers and innovators in Uganda to look at this as an inspiration that they too can create work that will change the world because our end goal together is to view Uganda from the world spectrums as a beam that lights technology intelligence which will bring in more investments and promise a bright future for our motherland.”

In his remarks, Hon. Bahati praised the work done by Mione by making Uganda their country of choice to showcase new creative and strong transformations in the world of science. He urged Ugandans to embrace Buy Uganda Build Uganda (BUBU) and Buy Africa Build Africa (BABA) by buying products like the Mione phones, which are assembled in Uganda.

Hon. Bahati remarked, “Let us appreciate the efforts of investors like Mione and others have chosen us as their home for business in Africa, by buying the products they introduce. To the investors, thank you for choosing Uganda. The belief that you have in us is what inspires us to keep doing better, and we as the government of Uganda are fully committed to supporting anything that grows what science and technology we create here.”

Features of each phone

Among other features, the U1, boasts of 108MP+VGA AI Dual Rear camera and a 6.82 HD +MH Punch Hole Display that gives you breathtaking visuals. In addition, it comes with a 5,000mAh large battery, a 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage and is powered by Helio G85 MediaTek chip. Globally, it can be got at the equivalent of shs687,000.

The Joy 9 features a 50MP+VGA AI Triple Rear powerful camera, a 5000mAh battery that enables you the owner to use it all day and a side-mounted fingerprint unlock to ease the lives of those who enjoy browsing with one hand. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB RAM and is powered by a T606 chip. Both U1 and Joy 9 are now available for purchase at all the Mione outlets across Uganda. Joy 9 can be acquired at an equivalent of shs500,000 globally.

In addition to the new smartphones, Mione is assembling feature phones branded Mione including models AB1/ AB3/ AB6 in Uganda. Over the last year, the company has sold over 500,000 of the feature phones to Ugandans, hence boosting the country’s mobile phone penetration.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Mione has achieved a remarkable milestone of half a million sales in the market. This achievement is a testament to the trust and loyalty that our customers, partners, and stakeholders have placed in us. We are truly grateful for your unwavering support,” Yu concluded.

