KAMPALA- NRM Secretary General, Richard Todwong, has said the 38 years of the party in leadership are worth celebrating by all Ugandans considering what Uganda was and what it has become today.

“NRM found Uganda in intensive care and started administering policies that would stabilise the economy, and the country is now out of danger because of the policies that it introduced over time,” SG Todwong said.

He added that the ruling party took over the government in 1986, when all social indicators were below standards in terms of cooperation, security, economic development, infrastructure, and human resource development.

Todwong recalls that previous leaders were skewed towards personalities, religion, and tribal affiliation, which is not the case today. “They concentrated on identifying what divides us as people, but when NRM came, we refocused the country on what unites us rather than what divides us.”

“We are celebrating 38 years of total transformation in terms of the economy and politics,” Todwong said.

He revealed that the NRM party leadership is in touch with the government to monitor what is being done to fulfil the NRM party manifesto. “We have reached midterm, and our evaluation is that the promises are being fulfilled by the government. So far, we are satisfied with what we are doing. We also believe that we can do even more.”

Election preparations

Mr. Todwong has revealed that the roadmap by the electoral commission is already out, and the party is in preparation to conduct internal elections ahead of general elections.

“We are updating our voter registers. We are printing them, and soon we will take them to the countryside for updates before engaging in primary elections.

He congratulated the party’s National Chairman and President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, members of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), members of the Central Executive Committee, all party members, and the general public.

“The milestone of 38 years is worth celebrating, and we wish you all the best. We pledge and promise to keep improving and doing much better because the NRM party is here to stay and serve the people of Uganda.

