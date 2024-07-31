Dr. Mohammad Mahdi Imanipour, Chairman of the Policy-making Council of Interreligious Dialogue of the Islamic Republic of Iran has condemned insulting of Christian sanctities in the 2024 Paris Olympics

He says that the greatness and sanctity of divine religions and prophets, who are symbols of God’s mercy and human salvation, are not deniable and violation of this sanctity in any form and in any part of the world is reprehensible and condemned.

“Recently, we witnessed some people insulting Jesus Christ (PBUH) at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games, which is being hosted by France. It is as if the Olympic Games, which should be an arena for the interaction of different cultures, is, so to say, an opportunity for some anti-religious people in the West to settle their egoistic complex by attacking the sanctities of pious and faithful people of the world!”

He says that insulting Jesus Christ (PBUH) and hurting the feelings of Christians in the Paris Olympic Games, “not only disgusted the followers of that Divine Prophet but also caused the resentment in all monotheistic and righteous people of the world. Of course, the occurrence of this incident in France is thought-provoking. This action once again revived the sufferings that Muslims had undergone because of Charlie Hebdo’s insult to the beloved Prophet of Islam, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which was ruthlessly republished several times.”

Dr. Imanipour noted that some false claimants of freedom of expression in France – something that has repeatedly happened in the name of human rights and presenting a distorted interpretation of this principle – has always hurt the hearts of many people around the world.

“Today, we join our Christian brothers and sisters and strongly condemn the heinous act of insulting Jesus Christ (PBUH), which is a clear example of insulting religious sanctities; something that has been repeatedly condemned by religious leaders and personalities.”

“In addition to this unforgivable insult, we are witnessing the open and systematic promotion of anti-value behaviors such as homosexuality, which are against human innate nature, in order to weaken and even destroy the family institution on the sidelines of the Olympic Games. This is in spite of the fact that every heavenly and divine religion emphasizes living a life that is compatible with man’s innate nature and having a committed family relationship. Thus, it goes without saying that the promotion of a lifestyle that is anti-ethical and in contradiction to innate nature is nothing but a conspiracy by the enemies of humanity and religions,” he added.

“While expressing our sympathy with the Christian leaders and thinkers of the world, especially the Catholic Christian community of France, we request all the monotheists and truly free people of the world to condemn the insult committed against Jesus Christ and the open promotion of immoral and anti-human life patterns, which has been taking place in the course of Paris Olympic Games and take a stand against it. It is obvious that, as the host of the 2024 Olympic Games, the French government must put an end to this unjustifiable approach against religions and healthy and divine lifestyle.”

