KAMPALA – Kampala tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia, will be the Chief Guest at the 7th Pan-African Pyramid Global Awards (PAP Global Awards) and the 10th Anniversary Bonfire Dinner, scheduled for August 31, 2024, at Fairway Hotel in Kampala.

Organisers have confirmed that Sudhir, Chairman of the Ruparelia Group and Honorary Consul for Nepal to Uganda, will preside, and is happy to support the Pan African movement.

According to Andrew Irumba, one of the organisers, Mr. Ruparelia will too, be awarded “for his immense contribution to Africa’s development and his rags-to-riches story”

“This story should even be taught in African schools. Dr. Sudhir is a practical living example of working hard from grass to grace… why should we teach an African child about the French revolution and not how Dr. Sudhir, born of Kasese, made it to the top?” Irumba asked.

Sudhir is a Ugandan business magnate and entrepreneur, born on January 17, 1956, in Kabatoro, Kasese District, Western Uganda. He is the founder and Chairman of the Ruparelia Group, a conglomerate with interests in banking, insurance, education, real estate, and hospitality.

With an estimated net worth of over $1.2 billion, Sudhir is one of the wealthiest individuals in Uganda. He has built his business empire through strategic investments and partnerships and has received numerous awards for his contributions to Uganda’s economic growth.

Sudhir’s business career spans over three decades, during which he has established himself as a pioneering entrepreneur and investor. He has also served as the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Nepal to Uganda since 2020.

Through his philanthropic efforts, Sudhir has supported various initiatives in education, healthcare, and community development. He is widely recognized as a leading figure in Uganda’s business community and a champion of entrepreneurship and economic growth in Africa.

The PAP Global Awards is an annual event that recognizes and honors outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Pan African movement. The awards ceremony brings together prominent leaders, entrepreneurs, and change-makers from across the continent and the diaspora to celebrate their achievements and commitment to the advancement of Africa.

This year’s gala night promises to be an unforgettable evening of celebration, reflection, and inspiration. Scheduled to take place on August 31, 2024, at the Fairway Hotel, the event will feature a Keynote Address by Mr. Ruparelia, followed by the presentation of awards to deserving recipients.

The PAP Global Awards gala night is a premier event in the Pan African calendar, attracting high-profile guests and media attention. With its theme “PAN-AFRICANISM + ENVIRONMENTALISM = HUMANISM,” this year’s event promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring celebration of African excellence and resilience.

As the continent continues to navigate the challenges of the 21st century, the PAP Global Awards serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of collective action and determination.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

