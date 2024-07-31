KIGALI – The annual Africa Food Systems Forum (AFSF) will take place in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 2 to 6, 2024. The summit, themed “Innovate, Accelerate, and Scale: Delivering Food Systems Transformation in a Digital and Climate Era,” will bring together world leaders, innovators, academia, development agencies, farmers’ organizations, and the private sector to accelerate food systems transformation in Africa.

The summit’s theme is built around three pillars: “Innovate,” “Accelerate,” and “Scale.” These pillars provide a comprehensive framework for driving meaningful change in Africa’s food systems, focusing on harnessing technologies, innovative policies, and business models to revolutionize agricultural practices and food production systems.

Leaders at the forum will examine the urgent need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 and meet the Malabo Declaration’s commitments by 2025. The event will feature a rich program, including plenary sessions, thematic forums, side events, and leadership exchanges.

President Paul Kagame, along with several current and former presidents, ministers, and key players from government and the private sector, will attend the forum.

Amath Pathé Sene, Managing Director of the AFS Forum, emphasized the importance of this year’s theme, stating that “innovating, accelerating, and scaling are not just words, they are the pillars upon which the future of African food systems will be built.”

Rwanda Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente called for the transformation of agriculture to make it a powerful engine of the economy. The summit will provide a platform for stakeholders to come together, share insights, and forge partnerships that will lead to tangible actions.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

