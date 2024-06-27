Lamwo residents were elated on June 26 after receiving more than 518 certificates of freehold titles, a market, and a 25-kilometre road.

The projects were constructed under the Uganda Support to Municipal and Infrastructure Development (USMID) program and officially opened by lands minister, Judith Nabakooba, at a function held at Ogili central A in Palabek Ogili Sub-county in Lamwo District.

Ms Nabakooba said these projects were extended to Lamwo because it is a refugee hosting community, having 86,000 refugees from South Sudan and asked beneficiaries to utilize the market to sell their agricultural produce.

“Use your land productively and tap into avenues that the government has come up with to enable you improve your economic welfare,” she tipped.

All three projects commissioned cost Shs10.9 billion with Lagotopok market constructed at a tune of Shs1.6 billion, a resource centre at Lamwo Town Council at Shs1.5 billion and Palabek Town Council, Lamwo Town Council 25km road at Shs6.4 billion, running from Lamwo Town Council to Kal Town Council.

The market unveiled has a number of components such as a waste collection facility, toilets, 18 units of lockups, 32 open stalls, and the administration block.

The minister however questioned the expenditure on the market saying the stalls were supposed to be 50 but only 32 stalls were constructed and the market is small compared to the money used.

“We need to investigate that because this facility is way small compared to the money used. The market was supposed to accommodate over 1000 people but it is not enough. If it was a problem with the design, you would have reported that issue early. I cannot allow this kind of extortion,” she said.

Ms Nabakooba said this market is open to all people including those from South Sudan who will cross the border to come and trade in Uganda.

“The beneficiaries knew they would all get stalls and sell their products but see the results you are showing us. Ensure that does not happen again in future projects,” she warned, pledging to lobby for more funds for construction of more stalls.

Handing over certificates of ownership

At the same event, the minister also handed over 518 freehold titles to the beneficiaries from Ogili Sub-County. Land titles processing was a pilot study in Lugwar and Apyetta under Systematic Land Adjudication and Certification (SLAAC) program.

About eight villages benefited including Lagot Opuk, Kal Central A, Kece, Alimotiko, and Doly Gudi among others.

She said in refugee hosting communities, the government realised that the indigenous people were selling off their land to foreigners which is not allowed.

“To those that have received their titles today, you are now allowed to reach an agreement with refugees and lease your land to them,” she guided.

She also warned about the new landlords against taking titles to financial institutions and they do not use the money well.

“Be calculative to avoid operating in losses. The money lenders, when you do not pay back their money, automatically your land will be gone.”

She urged them to tap into government programs like the Parish Development Model (PD) and Emyooga among other programs and use the money to make their land productive.

Eng Hilary Onek, Minister for Relief disaster preparedness, doubling as the Member of Parliament representing Lamwo County, also emphasised that an accountability on the expenditure of the money spent on the projects be presented.

“If you had given me that money, I would handover better structures compared to the one we are commissioning today. If you cannot deliver the government’s work, I will engage the local government and they will take you elsewhere,” Eng Onek told district officials.

Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, Osborn Ocheng Geoffrey re-echoed that he received accountability for the other two projects but he was yet to receive the one for the market.

He also said titling of land was just a pilot study in two parishes and asked the government to extend the program to other areas,

“This will also be one way of resolving the issue of border demarcation to avert conflicts that may affect the residents.”

Mr Thomson Obong, the Chief Administrative Officer, said USMID projects were commenced in the 2019/2020 financial year but Lamwo came on board in the FY 2021/2022 with the actual commencement of the project in July 2022.

He revealed that out of the Shs10.9 billion funds that were injected in Lamwo projects, Shs5.9 billion was received from the World Bank and the Government of Uganda (GOU) contributed about Shs4.5 billion.

“All these show the commitment that the government has for Lamwo District. This is in line with Sustainable Development Goal number one which talks about no poverty and goal two that talks about zero hunger.”

Mr Obong said Lamwo District has about 75 percent of its land dedicated to farming. He encouraged the residents to get involved in agriculture since they now have a market.

Ogili Sub-county chairperson, Mr Christopher Omal said the land where the market and refugees are was offered by the family of Mr Martin Obwoya.

“Without these refugees, we wouldn’t be receiving USMID projects in the area. We therefore thank our communities for being welcoming,” Mr Omal said.

