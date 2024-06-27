BUSOGA — A devastating road accident has claimed the life of Gladys Aliyinza, the wife of Faruk Kirunda, Deputy Press Secretary to President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda. The tragic incident occurred in the Busoga sub-region district, where Aliyinza’s vehicle collided head-on with a sugarcane truck.

Aliyinza, a prominent political figure in her own right, was vying for the Luuka Woman parliamentary seat. She died instantly in the crash, along with her political assistant, Yusuf Biita. The driver of the vehicle, whose identity has not been disclosed, is fighting for their life at Musana Health Centre in Kaliro Town.

Eyewitnesses report that the Isuzu double cabin pickup truck carrying Aliyinza and Biita overturned multiple times before coming to a halt. The sugarcane truck, registration number UAU 073G, also overturned, but the occupants’ status remains unknown.

Faruk Kirunda, who had just returned from the Holy Pilgrimage in Mecca, is reportedly devastated by the loss of his wife. The news has sent shockwaves throughout Uganda’s political circles, with condolences pouring in from across the country.

The accident is a stark reminder of the treacherous state of Uganda’s roads, which claim countless lives annually. As the nation mourns the loss of Gladys Aliyinza, there are renewed calls for improved road safety measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Further details will be provided as the story continues to unfold.

