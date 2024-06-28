KAMPALA– Victoria University, leaders in offering digital learning solutions, has now embraced the world of artificial intelligence (AI) in their academic modules, says Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga.

Dr. Muganga, a jerk of proactive practical based solutions to education, says embracing artificial intelligence not only modernizes learning but also aligns with broader goals of sustainability and adaptability.

He was speaking during a morning show interview at Next Radio in Kampala on Thursday.

He said Victoria University, which is fully digitalised, already offers 15 hours of blended online classes per week.

“Education should find you where you are,” he said during the show, adding that tools like AI not only modernize the learning experience but also empowers students to use the remaining hours for personal development and practical life experiences.

Dr. Muganga says Victoria University’s philosophy is to “walk the talk” and by implementing practical solutions within its own system, the university serves as a model for policy makers.

“Advocating for an approach that prioritises practical skills over traditional theoretical knowledge, ensures that students are not just passive recipients of information but active participants in their learning journey,” Dr. Muganga says.

Victoria University has adopted digital examinations, significantly reducing her carbon footprint, thereby conserving the environment.

