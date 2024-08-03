KAMPALA – A total of 58,995 students are set to sit their Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) July/August 2024 examinations series across the country.

The examinations that began on 2nd August with briefing will end on 30th August at 454 examination centres.

Onesmus Oyesigye – Board, Executive Secretary told the press on Saturday all preparations for briefing Reconnoiters and delivery of all the necessary examination materials at various storage facilities have already commenced to ensure the smooth running of the exercise.

As part of enhancing inclusive education, he noted that they registered a total of 94 candidates with special needs pursuing various TVET professions.

“The categories are; Dyslexia 13, Visual impairment 26, hearing impairment 16, Hard of hearing, and Physical disability 21. The Special needs candidates will be accorded special examinational arrangements such as sign language interpreters, transcribers, and guides. While the rest will be accorded extra time and large fonts. The Board has accordingly deployed over 100 support personnel to assist candidates with special needs.”

In a bid to minimize the reoccurrence of examination malpractices, Oyesigye encouraged all Heads of Centres to ensure that Examination task forces at the institutional level are well briefed on the conduct of examinations.

“This task force is responsible for ensuring that examinations are done in compliance with UBTEB rules and standards. The Heads of Centres are encouraged to highlight the penalties for examination malpractices if caught and to remain at training institutions throughout the examination period.”

He revealed that over the years, they registered a huge progress in the reduction of the number of examinations malpractices which he attributed to intensified awareness and sensitization of candidates as well as the integration of Examination taskforces.

“As part of ensuring zero tolerance for examination malpractices, the Board carried out pre-inspection of selected examination centres ahead of the conduct of July/August 2024 series to ascertain the readiness and suitability of examinations centres in accordance with UBTEB Rules on the conduct of Competence-Based examinations, assessment and awards.”

Oyesigye also noted that they sent a team of senior Managers to participate in the briefing of candidates at selected examination centres across the country to ensure conformity to the set examination rules and guidelines.

On the other hand, he said that over 600 Reconnoiters and other monitors have been deployed.

“Given the practical and hands-on assessment of some modules, the Board will also deploy over 4000 Practical Assessors and verifiers to conduct on-the-spot practical assessments of candidates.”

He encouraged all candidates to desist from involvement in any form of examination malpractices as it may lead to cancellation of the whole semester.

