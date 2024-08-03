In a significant breakthrough, three notorious thieves have been apprehended and charged with stealing over 218 meters of direct current cables. Edison Saava, Paul Kato, and Fredrick Makumbi were remanded to Luzira prison after appearing before the Makindye-based Standards, Utilities, and Wildlife court.

The trio is accused of engaging in a series of daring heists, targeting vital telecom infrastructure across the country. Saava, 25, a peasant from Nakaliro village, faces charges of malicious damage for allegedly damaging radio remote unit power cables connected to a telecommunication mast in Jinja city.

Kato, 28, an electrician, and Makumbi, 26, a driver, both residents of Kyabakuza trading centre, Masaka City, face four charges related to the theft of cables from various telecom masts in Lwengo District and Masaka City. The stolen cables are valued at over Shs3.5 million.

The prosecution alleges that the suspects engaged in a systematic campaign of theft and destruction, targeting critical telecom infrastructure. Their actions have compromised the integrity of the communication network, leaving thousands of Ugandans without access to vital services.

Magistrate Siena Owomugisha remanded the suspects until August 19 for mention of the case and instructed the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to expedite investigations. The UCC has vowed to take stern action against those responsible for the theft and destruction of telecom infrastructure.

“We have produced three suspects in court on allegations that they were involved in cutting telecommunication cables,” said Dr. Abdul Salam Waiswa, lead prosecutor and UCC head of legal. “These cases have become very rampant, with many young people climbing towers, stealing batteries, wires, and cables, and selling them to other people.”

Dr. Waiswa emphasized the severity of the offense, saying, “These offenses undermine the integrity of the communication sector. So many people are gaining interest in vandalizing, cutting cables, and selling equipment from those towers, even when the operators have invested heavily in them.”

He expressed satisfaction with the arrest, saying, “We are happy that we arrested them. It took us a lot of time, and that is coordinated with security agencies. We are lucky we arrested them. We have presented them to Court. Yes, they’ve denied the charges, but we are positive. The evidence on record is very strong.”

Dr. Waiswa appealed to young people to refrain from vandalizing telecom infrastructure, saying, “Let us all guard against this vice. As parents, let us advise our children not to participate in this offense because the ones who are arrested… their future is ruined.”

He warned that the UCC will take stern action against those found guilty, saying, “If they are found guilty of this offense, they can be sentenced to up to five years, and if they’re convicted again for the same offense, the law says they can be convicted to up to 10 years.”

The case will be heard on August 19.

