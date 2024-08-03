Uganda’s premier golf championship, the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open, returns this August, promising an unparalleled golfing experience on and off the course. Renowned for attracting top international talent, the 2024 edition will take place at East Africa’s oldest golf course, the Par 71 Entebbe Club.

The announcement was made earlier today at a press launch held at the Entebbe Club, where the three-week tournament is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, August 22nd. The iconic and flavorful Johnnie Walker returns as the title sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to elevating the game of golf, and tournament’s experience.

“As Uganda Breweries Ltd (UBL), and specifically as Johnnie Walker, we are extremely excited to be a part of the most prestigious golfing tournament in the country once again. The Uganda Open and golf in itself pride in passion, commitment, quality, progress, and taking bold steps to make the perfect swing, which Johnnie Walker as a brand is all about, making this a perfect match,” said Kyokunda.

As is tradition, Johnnie Walker, the leading global celebratory brand, will once again serve unparalleled excitement, entertainment, and with an even better hospitality village experience.

“We are not just investing Shs 550m into this tournament, we are investing vibes and an unforgettable experience. Johnnie Walker is renowned for showcasing a life of BIG FLAVOUR, and that’s precisely what we’re bringing to this year’s Open. Last year, we witnessed some of the most incredible swings, and this year, we’re at it again with big flavour vibes and vibrant entertainment. Our Hospitality Village will feature a dedicated lounge for players to unwind, offering guests an immersive golf and whisky experience. Attendees can also look forward to thrilling entertainment, with the unmistakable Johnnie Walker touch at its core,” said Robert Nsibirwa, the Marketing Manager Spirits at UBL.

Speaking at the launch, Jackson Were, the President of the Uganda Golf Union, expressed his gratitude to the sponsors, media, and the golfing fraternity for the unwavering support towards the growth of the game of golf in Uganda. He highlighted and applauded all stakeholders for the significant increase in the professional players’ prize fund from Shs 100m to Shs 150m.

“I want to thank all of you for giving our biggest tournament in the county such visibility, thank you. In a special way, I want to thank the media for keeping the game of golf in the public eye year after year. This year, we are excited to announce an increment in the professionals’ prize fund, from Shs 100m to Shs 150m, thanks to our extremely generous sponsors. As the game evolves, the Union is committed to growing this tournament into a DP World event. Let’s carry this vision forward together and make it happen,” he said.

Entebbe Club Captain – Serwano Walusimbi, confirmed the readiness of the course, and promised golfers and golfing enthusiasts to expect a memorable Open.

“I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Union for selecting Entebbe Club as the host of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open 2024. It is an honor to collaborate on such a prestigious event, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that we have an amazing tournament. The Uganda Open is a celebration of skill and sportsmanship, and we pledge to ensure that the course is in pristine condition for this tournament. We warmly welcome golfers and fans from all over the world to join us and create lasting memories of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open 2024. A special thanks to Johnnie Walker Uganda, and all our esteemed sponsors, for the support, which not only elevates the game of golf, but also inspires the next generation of golfers.”

This year’s Open has also received support from other sponsors including MTN, Next Media (the media partners), Pinnacle Security, HH Solutions, Case Medical services, Medisell, Orchard Interiors, and Absa Bank, the sponsors of the Pro-Am tournament.

Billy Bisanga, Head Client and Digital Marketing at Absa Bank Uganda, during the press launch said the bank’s sponsorship package for this year’s edition is UGX 270 million. In addition, Absa Bank Uganda will headline the Pro-Am tournament, which will see up to 10 players sponsored to take part in the 2025 Magical Kenya Open.

“This sponsorship shows our commitment to nurturing golf in Uganda. We have supported up to 53 amateur players to participate in the Magical Kenya Open alongside DP World Tour Professional Golfers. This year saw our very own Ronald Rugumayo make history as the first Ugandan to make the cut on the DP World Tour in February this year.”

Meanwhile, Peace Kabasweka, who won her first title last year, is expected to defend the ladies’ title fiercely. For the seniors, Steven Katwiremu, last year’s playoff winner, will face familiar competitors.

Godfrey Nsubuga has made tremendous progress after securing a scholarship in the US, where he has impressively featured in key tournaments. He will however need to fend off national team players from Uganda and Kenya to retain the amateur title.

In the professional event, defending champion Dismas Ndiza, a seven-time winner is expected to lead a strong group of Kenyan golfers who will come expectant to return with the trophy home.

However, the man to watch this year is last year’s runner-up-Ronald Rugumayo, who has since made history as the first player from Uganda to make the cut at a DP World Tour event, at the Magical Kenya Open earlier this season. Rugumayo has since played three events on the Sunshine Tour, and he became the first Ugandan to play at a DP World Tour event outside Africa, when he played at Green Eagle Golf Courses in Germany as a tournament invite.

Registration for the premier golfing event is now open through the Uganda Golf Union web portal at www.golf-uganda.com

Summary of 2024 Johnnie Walker Uganda Open Schedule:

Ladies Open: 20th to 24th August

Seniors Open: 20th to 23rd August

Amateur Open: 26th to 31st August

Pro-Am: 24th October

Professional Open: 2nd to 7th September

