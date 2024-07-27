This was revealed in their joint statement with the Human Rights Centre Uganda (HRCU), and African Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture Victims (ACTV) on the situation of human rights in the country.

The stakeholders told the press on Friday that much as there are efforts in place to advocate for a society where every citizen enjoys their human rights and fundamental freedoms, this is still undermined by other factors.

“We have all seen in the most recent past and we continue to see citizens standing up for their rights through expression and the raising of voices against some of the human rights violations and abuses in society. This is a good indicator that people are becoming more and more aware of their rights and fundamental freedoms.”

According to them, there is infringement on fundamental human rights and freedoms under chapter four of the 1995 constitution including the right to freedom from torture, inhuman, degrading treatment or punishment; discrimination based on religious identity; violence against and abuse of children’s rights.

They also highlighted the lack of respect for suspects and prisoners by police officers, fusion of Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defence Forces, trial of Civilians in Military Courts and limited budgets to support Access to Justice Sub-Programme Actors and other State agencies.

Other challenges include; absence of remand homes to receive and cater for juvenile offenders in most parts of the country, high levels of corruption and bribery that affects service delivery, gender and sexual based violence leading to other abuses in homes and families, and grabbing, unlawful evictions and related violations and abuses.

On the ongoing youth protests against corruption in the central business district, stakeholders noted that they remain extremely concerned with the reported forms of human rights violations and abuses.

These have made recommendations as follows;

Government and all its agencies must adhere to or observe the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda (1995) in its entirety together with other laws in place such as the Prevention and Prohibition of Torture Act, 2012; Human Rights (Enforcement) Act, 2019. Uganda Police Force should comply with international human rights standards especially those relating to management of public gatherings, assemblies and free expression. Law enforcers should consider the application of Human Rights Based Approach in the implementation or enforcement all available laws. Government and other duty bearers should put in place mechanisms and avenues for the addressing the emerging human rights issues and concerns in conformity with the standards established by the Constitution. Parliament ought to stick to its Constitutional mandate and to deliberate all matters and issues using a human rights based lens. Members of Parliament ought to lead by example to promote rule of law and good governance. Civil society actors and human rights defenders should continue to advocate for a conducive environment for the promotion, protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all persons in Uganda irrespective of their background, race, beliefs and affiliation. Civil society and other actors providing psycho-social support to victims and survivors of human rights violations and abuses should double their efforts to curb the increasing cases of mental illness and trauma.

