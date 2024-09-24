The embattled senior lawyer John Matovu has dropped his bids to halt his criminal trial in which he had cited violations of his rights by the Anti-Corruption Court.

Matovu also a former president of the Uganda Law Society is facing charges of stealing Shs4.1 billion meant for Busoga Growers Cooperative Union as NRA war loss compensation.

Before withdrawing his application, Matovu had claimed that the charges were false and malicious, aimed at tarnishing his 33-year reputation.

Before the court, Matovu’s lawyer, Joel Israel Kidandaire, announced his intention to withdraw the second application, having been so instructed. Furthermore, he confirmed that the respondents who are the Attorney General and Director of Public Prosecutions, had been duly notified and had received a withdrawal letter dated September 23, 2024.

State Attorney Anold Kyeyune acknowledged the withdrawal notice without objection. Magistrate Abert Asiimwe declared the applications withdrawn, praising Matovu’s decision.

Matovu is co-accused with Charles Basoga, Chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative, James Muganza, District Commercial Officer, who have been granted bail, and Fred Makada, a lawyer at Makada & Makada Advocates, who remains at large.

According to the prosecution, between 2018 and 2023, James Muganza, a commercial officer in Jinja, and Charles Basoga, chairperson of Busoga Growers Cooperative Union, misused their positions to embezzle funds meant for war compensation. Muganza allegedly received Shs250 million, while Basoga got over Shs569 million, using the funds for personal gain, causing financial loss to the cooperative.

Additionally, lawyers John Matovu and Fred Makada are accused of stealing Shs4.051 billion and Shs1.21 billion, respectively, while representing the cooperative in war loss compensation claims. The prosecution also alleges that Muganza, Matovu, Basoga, and others conspired to defraud the cooperative of Shs4.051 billion.

The accused, out on bail, deny the charges and return to court on October 18, 2024.

