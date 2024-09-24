KAMPALA – President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has taken swift and decisive action following the devastating Kiteezi Landfill disaster, dismissing three senior officials from the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA). The dismissals follow a damning report by the Inspector General of Government (IGG), revealing significant evidence of criminal negligence.

The dismissed officials include Mrs. Dorothy Kisaka, the Executive Director, Engineer David Luyimbazi, the Deputy Executive Director, and Dr. Daniel Okello, the Director of Public Health. The IGG’s report exposed severe oversight and negligence by these officials, contributing to the tragic loss of over 30 lives and widespread destruction at the Kiteezi Landfill.

According to the IGG’s findings, the officials failed to enforce safety protocols, neglected adequate waste management practices, and ignored warning signs and community concerns. President Museveni invoked his constitutional authority under Article 172 (1) (a) of the 1995 Constitution to remove the officials in the public interest.

To ensure accountability, President Museveni directed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and other agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, focusing on criminal negligence. The President emphasized the need to hold accountable those responsible for the disaster.

“To address the systemic failures that led to this tragedy, we will not tolerate negligence or incompetence in public service,” President Museveni stated.

To ensure continuity in KCCA operations, the Public Service Commission will advertise the vacant positions, aiming to appoint new officials within three months. The Minister for Kampala will advise on interim appointments to prevent disruptions in service delivery.

This decisive action demonstrates President Museveni’s commitment to upholding accountability and maintaining the highest standards of governance for the benefit of all Ugandan citizens. The dismissals and investigations mark a significant step towards justice for the victims and their families, as well as a renewed commitment to safeguarding public interests in Uganda.

