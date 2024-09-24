KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Ugandan film “I Am Much More” has been selected for its world premiere at the 19th Marbella International Film Festival (MIFF) in Spain, scheduled for October 2-6, 2024. Chosen from over 600 submissions, this film marks Uganda’s first-ever premiere on this international platform.

The film features talented children from Katanga, one of Kampala’s largest slums, supported by Help Africa and Rotary District 9213 under their Basic Education and Literacy Enhancement Programme (BELEP).

The Marbella International Film Festival brings together global artists and film producers to showcase their talents.

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has fully funded Prossy Nabasumba’s return ticket to represent Uganda at the festival.

Hon. Nyombi Thembo, UCC’s Executive Director, stated, “We eagerly support these children because the program aligns with our commitment to basic education and supporting young people and creatives.”

“When they asked for support, we approved it without hesitation. It touches three areas close to our hearts: basic education, young people, and supporting creatives,” he said.

Nyombi emphasized the commission’s support for creatives, citing their crucial role in communication.

“Creatives drive broadcasting and telecommunication through content creation,” he added.

He also cautioned the winners about celebrity status trappings, urging focus and commitment.

“As you go to Spain, you’re becoming celebrities. Avoid distractions and stay focused on your mission,” he said.

He thanked Rotary District 9213 and Help Africa for supporting children’s talents and pledged continued support for the film industry.

Mariam Mirembe Kayaga, Help Africa’s CEO, praised UCC for their support.

“The film ‘I Am Much More’ tells a powerful story of hope and transformation, inspired by Katanga slum children’s experiences,” she said.

Anne Nkutu, Rotary District 9213 Director General, praised Help Africa for nurturing talent.

“Prossy, remember your roots and inspire others,” she said.

Prossy Nabasumba expressed gratitude to Help Africa and UCC.

“Thank you for uplifting me from vulnerability and sponsoring my airfare,” she said.

