The Teso community and the nation at large were plunged into mourning following the sudden demise of Hon. Onapito Okomoliot, a renowned journalist and former Member of Parliament for Amuria County. The news of his passing sent shockwaves across the country, with friends, family, and colleagues struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Onapito Okomoliot was a respected figure in Ugandan journalism, known for his fearless reporting and unwavering commitment to truth. His illustrious career spanned decades, during which he worked with various media outlets, shedding light on critical issues affecting the nation.

As a former MP, Okomoliot was a vocal advocate for the rights of his constituents, championing development projects and social justice initiatives. His dedication to public service earned him the admiration of his community, who saw him as a true leader.

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true giant in Ugandan journalism and politics,” said a statement from the Teso community. “Hon. Onapito Okomoliot’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. We remember his courage, wisdom, and selflessness.”

Tributes poured in from across the country, with colleagues, politicians, and ordinary citizens sharing stories of Okomoliot’s impact on their lives.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Hon. Okomoliot during his time in parliament,” said a former colleague. “His passion for justice and equality inspired us all.”

“As a journalist, Onapito was fearless and principled,” added a veteran journalist. “He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations.”

The family and Teso community have promised to communicate further details regarding funeral arrangements and memorial services in due course.

As the nation mourns the loss of this exceptional individual, we remember his contributions to Ugandan journalism, politics, and society. Hon. Onapito Okomoliot’s legacy will endure, inspiring future generations to follow in his footsteps.

