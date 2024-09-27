KAMPALA – In preparation for International Safe Abortion Day, Iway Community Development Network Ltd conducted a targeted training for healthcare workers at Arirang Hotel in Kampala, Uganda. The training aimed to address provider bias, particularly towards young abortion seekers, which remains a significant barrier to youth-friendly healthcare.

Provider bias contributes to high maternal mortality rates among young people seeking sexual and reproductive health services. The training emphasized respectful and non-discriminatory interactions between healthcare providers and abortion seekers, ensuring a supportive environment for vulnerable individuals.

Participants received up-to-date information on reproductive health through Hesperian Health Guides’ mobile applications, including the Safe Abortion and Family Planning apps. These resources equip healthcare providers with the knowledge to provide comprehensive care.

International Safe Abortion Day, observed annually on September 28, calls for decisive action:

Decriminalizing abortion

Empowering abortion care providers

Ensuring access to self-management of abortion

Providing post-abortion care

Involving youth to safeguard abortion access

Uganda’s abortion laws are complex and often ambiguous. The Ugandan Constitution criminalizes abortion except when authorized by law to save a woman’s life or preserve her physical or mental health. National guidelines outline specific cases for legal abortion, including:

Rape

Sexual violence

Incest

Pre-existing conditions (HIV, cervical cancer)

However, many healthcare providers are unaware of these guidelines, limiting legal abortion access.

Shameem. N. Myraej, CEO of Iway Community Development Network Ltd, emphasizes the need for reform. “Every woman has the right over her body… Women should have the constitutional right to make informed choices after counseling and guidance.” Myraej stresses safe abortion’s importance in reproductive health, highlighting the risks of restricted access.

Despite restrictions, women and girls undergo abortions daily, often using harmful methods like:

Hooks

Powder soap

Herbs

These methods pose serious health risks and can lead to loss of life.

Uganda’s abortion statistics are alarming. In 2013:

314,300 abortions occurred, accounting for 14% of all pregnancies

Unsafe abortion accounted for 8% of maternal deaths

93,300 women received treatment for complications from unsafe abortion

To address these concerns, Myraej advocates for policy reforms prioritizing women’s reproductive health and rights, ensuring access to safe and legal abortion services. By clarifying abortion laws and increasing awareness, Uganda can reduce:

Unintended pregnancies

Unsafe abortions

Maternal mortality

Through initiatives like training programs, capacity building and support, Iway Community Development Network Ltd works tirelessly to promote reproductive health and rights in Uganda. By empowering healthcare providers and advocating for policy change, they strive to create a safer, more supportive environment for women and girls seeking abortion services.

