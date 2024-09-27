In recent years, China’s economic interests in the renewable energy sector, has gained the Asian giant significant leverage over not just Western markets but more importantly among the Global South. Countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and other developing regions have become prime targets for Beijing’s export-led renewable energy policies, with Chinese firms flooding developing economies with inexpensive solar panels, wind turbines, and other renewable energy technologies.

While this may appear to be a boon for developing nations striving for sustainable energy solutions, there are severe geopolitical and economic implications to China’s activities that threaten national security of the Global South.

By flooding markets with low-cost renewable energy products, Beijing is aiming to achieve two interrelated strategic objectives. First, it is seeking an early-movers advantage in these rapidly growing industries, allowing it to anchor its interest in key emerging economies. This economic engagement goes beyond mere trade relations; it positions China as a critical player in the energy transition of these regions, giving it long-term leverage in terms of economic, political, and diplomatic influence. Second, China’s focus on the renewable energy sector addresses a pressing internal issue.

Chinese industries, which are mostly state-subsidized, have been producing surplus renewable energy goods, and the Global South offers a viable outlet for these products. With growing pressure from the West through sanctions and tariffs, Beijing has now turned to the developing world.

Countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America are increasingly focusing on transitioning to cleaner energy sources as part of global efforts to address climate change. However, many of these regions lack the financial and technological resources to develop renewable energy industries independently.

The early-mover advantage is critical because it allows Beijing to establish its companies as key players in the renewable energy sector before local industries have the opportunity to develop. Once entrenched, Chinese firms have the opportunity to dominate the market, making it difficult for local competitors to emerge or for Western alternatives to gain a ground. For instance, Africa’s solar industry has seen significant penetration by Chinese companies, with a reported 60% of solar panels used in the continent sourced from China. This dominance is not limited to product supply but extends to infrastructure development, financial investments, and technical assistance, effectively locking these nations into long-term dependency on Chinese technology.

Furthermore, China’s renewable energy engagement with the Global South is often bundled with broader economic agreements, including infrastructure projects under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This gives Beijing additional avenues for influence, as renewable energy becomes part of a larger nexus of economic dependencies.

By embedding itself in the energy infrastructure of these nations, China has gained strategic leverage that goes beyond the economic dimension, enabling it to exert political influence and shape policy decisions.

Addressing China’s Internal Overproduction Problem

The second critical dimension of China’s renewable energy strategy involves addressing its internal overproduction problem. China’s domestic industrial capacity has been growing at a rapid pace, often overshooting domestic demand. This has been particularly true in the renewable energy sector, where Chinese manufacturers, buoyed by state subsidies and policy support, have expanded their production capacities far beyond the needs of the Chinese market.

This overcapacity has created an urgent need for external markets where China can offload its surplus products.

By targeting developing economies in the Global South, China is has aimed to alleviate its overproduction pressures while simultaneously gaining geopolitical influence. The low cost of Chinese renewable energy products makes them highly attractive to cash-strapped nations in Africa and Southeast Asia, which are eager to adopt sustainable energy solutions but lack the financial resources to invest in more expensive Western technologies. However, this influx of cheap goods have a detrimental effect on local industries, which are unable to compete with the scale and low cost of Chinese products.

Moreover, the economic benefits of cheap renewable energy imports are not as straightforward as they appear. The initial hype of inexpensive Chinese products has previously led to long-term dependencies, with local industries failing to develop due to their inability to compete with the low prices of Chinese imports. Over time, these nations tend to become reliant on Chinese companies not only for products but also for the maintenance, technical support, and future upgrades of their energy infrastructure. This has also created a cycle of dependency that undermines the ability of these countries to develop autonomous energy sectors and limits their strategic options in the global energy market.

Renewable Energy as a National Security Concern

The most concerning aspect of China’s economic engagement in the renewable energy sector is the potential for this dependence to evolve into a national security issue for the countries involved. Energy security is a critical component of national security, and by allowing a foreign power to control a significant portion of their renewable energy infrastructure, countries in the Global South could find themselves vulnerable to political coercion and external manipulation.

China’s control over key sectors of the energy market in these regions has also been leveraged to exert pressure on governments, particularly in times of political tension or disagreement. For instance, African countries heavily reliant on Chinese solar panels and wind turbines have found it difficult to oppose China on contentious issues, such as territorial disputes in the South China Sea or diplomatic support for Taiwan.

Countries in the Global South thus must recognize that China’s aggressive entry into their renewable energy markets is not simply an economic opportunity but a strategic manoeuvre with far-reaching implications. While the promise of affordable renewable energy technologies is undoubtedly attractive, the long-term consequences of dependency on Chinese products, infrastructure, and expertise must be considered. This is not only a matter of economic policy but also one of national security. As China continues to flood these markets with cheap goods, developing nations must critically assess the broader geopolitical and security risks involved and take steps to ensure that their energy sovereignty is not compromised in the pursuit of short-term gains.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

