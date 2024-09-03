A Tanzanian national, Giry Girmaley Batange, has been charged with terrorism-related offenses and remanded to Luzira Prison.

Batange, a 31-year-old casual laborer, was arraigned before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court and faced charges of terrorism financing, supporting a terrorist organization, and belonging to a terrorist organization.

The court, presided over by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, ruled that it lacked jurisdiction to handle the case and remanded Batange to Luzira Prison until September 20.

Batange is accused of mobilizing funds, procuring supplies, and recruiting members for the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist organization, along with co-accused Abubakar Swalleh and Sulaiman Nsubuga.

Prosecution’s Ivan Kyazze alleges that the trio supported ADF between 2018 and April 2024 in various countries, including Uganda, DRC, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Africa.

The prosecution, represented by Mr. Ivan Kyazze, claims that between 2018 and April 2024, Swalleh and others, who remain at large, engaged in activities that facilitated the support of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in various regions, including Uganda, DRC, Tanzania, Zambia, and South Africa. Specifically, they allegedly secured funding, acquired essential items like digital watches and power banks, and enlisted new members for ADF in Eastern DRC, with the knowledge or reasonable belief that these resources would be utilized by the terrorist organization.

It is further alleged that Swalleh, Nsubuga, Batange, and others still at large provided assistance to ADF, knowingly or with reasonable belief that their support would contribute to or instigate terrorist acts. This support allegedly included mobilizing resources, procuring essential supplies, and recruiting new members for ADF in Eastern DRC, with the understanding that these efforts would aid the terrorist organization’s activities.

The case will be heard in the High Court, as it is capital in nature.

