Aggrey Mugisha, Director of AlBayan Media Limited, has been remanded by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court for failing to pay Shs264 million in social contributions to the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

Mugisha has been arraigned before the court and charged with six counts of failing to pay due contributions which is contrary to NSSF law.

Court heard that Mugisha failed to remit the required social contributions as an employer for his employees, resulting in the accumulation of these unpaid contributions and penalties amounting to over Shs264 million between January 2021 and December 2022.

Mugisha denied the charges and applied for bail, but Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi declined, stating that he was not the trial magistrate and did not want to jeopardize the matter.

The State Attorney, Ivan Kyazze, told court that Mugisha should not be granted bail stating that he has only showed up after a warrant of arrest was issued against on July 19th, 2024 with his eagle of disobeying several criminal summonses.

Mugisha has been sent to Luzira Prison until September 5th, 2024.

