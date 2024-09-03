KAMPALA, UGANDA – The Uganda Police Force has spoken out on the incident involving opposition leader Bobi Wine, denying claims that he was shot during a confrontation with it’s officers on Tuesday.

“The police officers on site claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury,” said a police spokesperson in a statement. “We are investigating the incident to clarify the facts.”

The police statement comes after Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform, claimed that he was shot in the leg during the altercation in Bulindo, Wakiso District.

However, the police maintain that Wine was not shot. Wine received first aid at Najjeem Medical Centre in Bulindo.

The incident has sparked controversy, with Wine’s supporters accusing the police of brutality.

Wine has been a vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni’s government and has faced frequent confrontations with police.

The incident has raised concerns about police brutality and the safety of opposition leaders in Uganda. The police have urged calm and promised to provide updates on the investigation.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

