Socialite Nasser Nduhukire (38), alias Don Nasser, and Promise Ateete (19), personal assistant to Ntungamo Municipality MP Yona Musinguzi, have been remanded to Luzira Prison.

They face charges of aggravated trafficking and defilement of a 16-year old girl.

They appeared before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, who read charges of aggravated trafficking in children and defilement. However, the accused were not allowed to plead due to the capital nature of the offences.

Magistrate Kayiizi stated that the charge of aggravated trafficking carries a maximum sentence of death upon conviction, exceeding the court’s jurisdiction and can only be handled by the High Court.

Prosecutor Joseph Kyomuhendo requested cancellation of Ateete’s bail due to amended charges and Nduhukire’s addition as a co-accused, which was granted.

The prosecution alleges that Nduhukire and Ateete trafficked a 16-year-old girl between May 23, 2024, for sexual exploitation. Nduhukire faces an additional charge of defilement.

The duo was remanded until October 8, pending police inquiries. According to police, Ateete befriended the victim on Snapchat, introducing her to Nduhukire.

Nduhukire allegedly took the victim to his residence, where he reportedly had sex with her.

Nduhukire was arrested in neighboring Kenya, where he was hiding.

The case has sparked concern over child trafficking and exploitation in Uganda.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

