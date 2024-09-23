Lands minister, Judith Nabakooba has intervened in Luwero land wrangles to save tenants facing eviction threats by their landlords.

The minister’s intervention comes after President Museveni’ recent visit to Luwero where he reassured tenants that the government will always protect them against land grabbers.

On September 21, Nabakooba, working with area security committee led by the Resident District Commissioner Richard Bwabye Ntulume and local leaders called a meeting at Kamira Sub County headquarters where they met residents of Luwero with land issues.

“The RDC will make research on the raised issues and look through all the documents on the land with disputes and file with me a report which will guide us on the way forward,” she said, emphasising her obligation to fighting land grabbing in the area.

AbdulAkim Wasswa Tamale, coordinator of the Office of the National Chairman in Luwero said there are three serious land issues in Luwero. The one involving Kigaba, Rutangambwa and that between Kamira S/C and residents of Mazzi.

Residents of Mazzi led by the village chairperson Ponsiano Nyombi said the sub county occupied their land measuring 64 acres and attempted to evict them before compensation.

“This land has been occupied by tenants and they have their homes and gardens on it but the sub county claims it is crown land,” he said.

Another issue involves a businessman John Lumala whose issue started three years ago. Lumala, claiming to be a landlord on Bulemeezi Block 558 and 561 on Plot 2 and 5 respectively reportedly asked tenants to vacate his land.

“He hired goons that beat people every day and when we reach out to police, they don’t respond to save locals. This not only leaves us in misery but we are likely to lose our lives,” Mr Willy Lwomwa said.

Speaking on behalf of residents of Manyama village in Zirobwe Sub County, Ramathan Bidandi said that a landlord he only identified as Rutangambwa fraudulently acquired land in their area and efforts are under way to cancel his title.

He, however complained over a government official who has delayed the process by demanding for money.

“He asked for Shs100 million and 100 acres of land to help us yet court already ruled that Rutangambwa’s documents had illegalities.”

In response, Nabakooba attributing the security of tenants to the constitution under article 237, said the law gives bibanja holders liberty of a right to occupancy on the land.

“Anyone who settled on the land 12 years before the 1995 Ugandan constitution was enacted, is well protected under the law and deserves all the rights to stay peacefully on their land,” she noted.

She told the locals that a person becomes a tenant on the land by purchasing a plot of land, inheriting the owner of the land or receiving a share from a landlord.

The lands minister advocated for a cordial relationship between the landlord and the tenant as opposed to conflicts, noting that “Tenants can pay Busuulu (nominal ground rent) as guided by the law.”

On the issue between the Sub County and locals, the minister said government took over land that was lying idle after the war but they ensured the land didn’t belong to anybody or any authority.

She directed the RDC to do verification and find out the number of people on this land and asked the Chief Administrative Officer to plan for compensation in case they find out the land had occupants.

“The CAO should halt all the ongoing Sub County activities on that contested land and go to the drawing board to allow the RDC do his work,” she directed.

While in Luwero on August 10, President Museveni assured Luwero residents that no one is allowed to evict them from their land, even if they have a land title.

President said land issues are common because people refused to take the NRM advice on landlords and tenants. He said a historical mistake was made by the colonialists who were awarding people land even when the land had its initial occupants.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

