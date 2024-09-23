KAMPALA – With profound sadness, National Unity Platform President, Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), announced the passing of Hon. Jolly Mugisha, Deputy President for Western Uganda.

In a statement on his social media handle, Kyagulanyi wrote:

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Hon. Jolly Mugisha, our beloved Deputy President for Western Uganda. Mama Jolly passed away this afternoon at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital, where she had been admitted in a coma for several weeks.”

Kyagulanyi hailed Mugisha as a true Ugandan heroine, whose legacy will endure.

“Mama Jolly will always be remembered for her unwavering dedication to our nation and its people. Her selflessness, courage, and compassion inspired countless Ugandans.”

Further communication regarding funeral arrangements and tributes will follow.

