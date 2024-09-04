KAMPALA, UGANDA – Roke Telkom, a home-grown provider of innovative internet solutions, has launched Roke Protect, an advanced online safety solution designed to safeguard users’ browsing experiences.

In today’s digital age, ensuring online safety is crucial, and Roke Telkom is committed to delivering secure and reliable internet solutions. “The upgrade and re-launch of Roke Protect reinforces our dedication to safeguarding our users’ online experience,” said Joseph Byaruhanga, Brand and Marketing Manager at Roke Telkom.

Roke Protect offers comprehensive protection, blocking threats, unwanted adverts, and malicious content before they reach users’ devices. The solution features effective parental controls, filtering out adult content, gambling domains, and other harmful material, providing a secure environment for all users, especially children.

Key features of Roke Protect include automatic blocking of malware, pop-ups, and phishing sites, as well as robust parental controls and ad-blocking capabilities. The solution also gives users the power to restrict access to specific sites, promoting responsible internet usage.

“Whether you’re a parent wanting to shield your children from inappropriate content, a business looking to secure your network, or an individual seeking a smoother and safer internet experience, Roke Protect is designed to meet your needs,” said Byaruhanga.

To mark the relaunch, Roke Telkom is offering licenses to all customers who sign up for the product upon renewing their monthly subscription. With online threats continually evolving, Roke Telkom remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring customers have access to effective tools to protect their digital lives.

Roke Protect is now available to all Roke Telkom customers, providing an additional layer of security to their internet service.

