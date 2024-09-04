KAMPALA, UGANDA – Dentcare, a subsidiary of C-Care Uganda, has officially launched its dental care services in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in the country’s healthcare sector. With 19 locations across the nation, Dentcare seeks to transform the oral health landscape by providing accessible and comprehensive dental services.

According to the Ministry of Health, over 75% of adults and 90% of children in Uganda suffer from oral health issues annually. Dentcare seeks to address this widespread concern by offering a full spectrum of dental services, including preventive dentistry, orthodontics, cosmetic dentistry, oral surgery, and pediatric dentistry.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the C-Care team for initiating the vision of providing Ugandans with quality dental care services that will promote oral health among both the young and the old,” said Andrew Mugalu, General Manager of Dentcare. “In this same spirit, I call upon everyone to promote oral health in their communities, whether in schools or at home. Regular dental visits are crucial to prevent complications that can arise from negligence.”

Sheila Aboth, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications at C-Care Uganda, added, “We are committed to ensuring that Ugandans have access to high-quality dental care services at affordable prices. Our goal is to promote oral health and prevent complications that can arise from negligence.”

Dentcare’s clinics are equipped with the latest advancements in dental technology, including the OPG machine, ensuring accurate diagnostics and effective treatments. In partnership with Colgate, Dentcare is strengthening its commitment to oral health education, aiming to raise awareness about dental hygiene and preventive care within communities.

