KAMPALA —The Buganda Road Magistrates Court has summoned Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and Kampala Deputy Mayor Doreen Nyanjula to appear in court after they failed to attend today.

Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi issued the summons, compelling them to present themselves in court on October 2, 2024.

They are accused of being a common nuisance together with their tweleve co-accused who was present in court.

Others are; Nicholas Kamara 50, MP Kabale Municipality , Harold Kaija 45, former secretary general at FDC, Wahab Musinguzi 26, lawyer, Eric Wasswa Kawesa 24, legal assistant, Phionah Kabayiza 36, businesswoman, Zalikah Mutesi 37, businesswoman, Gilbert Nayebare 30, hawker, Innocent Turyahikayo Ngabo 35, sales agent zuku, Beston Mutambi 24, student, Roland Kaginda Mugume 54, , Faridah Nangozi 39 and I.T Ikamateneti , farmer.

According to the charge sheet the group and others still at large on August 5, 2024 at Katonga road in the Kampala Central, Kampala District did an act not authorized by law wit being rowdy and blocking walkways which obstructed and inconvenienced the public in the exercise of their common right, there concluded to be common nuisance.

On August 5, law enforcement apprehended the group as they tried to proceed to the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to submit a entreaty protesting the purported mistreatment and detention of their 36 associates in Kenya.

The group had begun their procession from their headquarters on Katonga Road, carrying placards featuring images of the 36 party members who are facing terrorism charges at the Nakawa chief magistrate’s court, where they are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before being transferred to the High Court, which has the authority to adjudicate their case.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

