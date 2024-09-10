KAMPALA – The State House Revenue Intelligence & Strategic Operations Unit has issued a public notice to all tax payers regarding a recent IT-related fraud that has resulted in significant revenue loss for the government.

DO NOT PAY TAXES THROUGH CLEARING AGENTS OR THIRD-PARTY INTERMEDIARIES

Under no circumstances should tax payers hand over money meant for taxes to clearing agents or third-party intermediaries for payment on their behalf. All taxes, as reflected on the assessment, should be paid directly into authorized bank accounts of the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

URA ASYCUDA PAYMENT SYSTEM MANIPULATED

The Unit revealed that URA’s asycuda payment system was manipulated by some individuals to reflect tax payments that were actually never made. This has resulted in significant revenue loss for the government.

CONSEQUENCES OF FALLING PREY TO THIS FRAUD

All tax payers who have fallen prey to this fraud are at significant risk of facing:

Criminal charges

Double payments

Fines

Penalties

TAKE THIS WARNING SERIOUSLY AND EXERCISE PREVENTION ACTION

“The government urges all tax payers to take this warning seriously and exercise prevention action to avoid falling victim to this fraud. Pay your taxes directly into authorized URA bank accounts to ensure that your payments are secure and legitimate.”

REPORT ANY SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY

“If you have any information or suspect any suspicious activity related to this fraud, please report it to the authorities immediately.”

