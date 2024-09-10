Uganda is moving swiftly to attract foreign investment into its renewable energy sector, and Minister Evelyn Anite sees China as a crucial partner in achieving the country’s green energy ambitions. Speaking at the investment conference in Wuxi, Anite underscored Uganda’s commitment to a sustainable future and invited Chinese companies to invest in the country’s clean energy infrastructure.

“Uganda is rich in natural energy resources, and we are fully committed to developing a green economy,” Minister Anite said. “By investing in our renewable energy sector, Chinese firms can help us meet our growing energy demand sustainably while securing long-term, profitable returns.”

Uganda currently generates around 1,300 MW of power, but with a population of over 46 million and growing energy needs, there is a pressing demand for additional clean energy sources. Anite emphasized that Uganda’s renewable energy sector is ripe for investment, particularly in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power.

The government has already laid the groundwork with favorable tariffs, long-term power purchase agreements, and tax incentives for foreign energy investors. Chinese companies, which are global leaders in renewable energy technology, have the opportunity to tap into Uganda’s vast renewable energy resources while helping the country reduce its reliance on non-renewable sources.

“Clean energy investment is not just an economic opportunity – it is a critical step in building a sustainable future for Uganda,” Minister Anite concluded.

Zhou Yu Qing, Africa Team Lead at SIMI Group, emphasized the importance of partnership. “Africa is not just a market but a partner in progress, where mutual growth is cultivated through strategic collaboration,” he said.

On his part, Mr. Zhang Wuxu, the General Manager of Iflytek, highlighted the transformative power of innovation. “Innovation in Africa will reshape the future, and it begins with the right investments in people and technology.” “We are confident that our investments will help Uganda advance in ways that uplift communities, create jobs, and pave the way for long-term prosperity,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

