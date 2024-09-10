In a devastating turn of events, Dickson Ndiema, the former lover of Ugandan athlete Rebeca Cheptegei, has died from injuries sustained during a violent altercation that claimed Cheptegei’s life. Ndiema, a sports professional himself, passed away on Monday night at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret, where he was being treated for burns covering 30% of his body.

The incident, which has sparked widespread outrage and concern over Gender-Based Violence (GBV), occurred when Ndiema allegedly doused Cheptegei in petrol and set her on fire during a dispute over a piece of land in Chepkum Village, Trans Nzoia County. Cheptegei, who competed in the 2024 Olympics, succumbed to her injuries five days ago, with burns covering 80% of her body.

The United Nations (UN) has condemned the brutal manner of Cheptegei’s death, calling for immediate action to address GBV cases. “Every 11 minutes, a woman or girl is killed by an intimate partner or family member somewhere in the world. This must stop,” said Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General.

Cheptegei’s death has sent shockwaves across the globe, with tributes pouring in from the sports community and beyond. She will be laid to rest on September 14 at her home in Bukwa District, Uganda, with a heroine’s sendoff planned in recognition of her achievements. The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, has announced plans to name a sports venue after Cheptegei, a testament to her enduring legacy.

As the world mourns the loss of two young lives, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address GBV and ensure justice for victims and their families.

