KAMPALA – Opposition leader Bobi Wine was injured in a confrontation with police on Tuesday, his party said.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was reportedly shot in the leg during the altercation, which occurred in Bulindo, Wakiso District, just outside the capital city of Kampala.

The National Unity Platform, Wine’s party, accused the police of making an attempt on his life. “He was shot in the leg and seriously injured,” the party said in a statement.

Photos and videos posted online showed Wine being assisted into a car by his supporters, with visible signs of injury to his leg.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but it’s not the first time Wine has clashed with security forces. He has been a vocal critic of President Yoweri Museveni’s government and has faced frequent confrontations with police.

Wine ran for president in 2021 and has maintained a strong following among young Ugandans. His injury has sparked calls for an investigation into the actions of the police.

