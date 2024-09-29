KAMPALA, UGANDA – Speke Resort Convention Centre Munyonyo, a renowned convention centre with a recent history of hosting high-level international events, has again successfully hosted another big one – the Uganda Law Society Annual General Meeting.

The meeting was hosted on Saturday, September 28, and saw maverick lawyer Isaac Ssemakade run away with the highly publicised society’s presidential seat after beating his only challenger Isaac Atukunda

The Society elected several other office bearers.

The Convention Centre at Munyonyo, has recently hosted the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Global Symposium for Regulators in July, 2024, an event that brought together over 900 delegates from around the world, including regulators, industry leaders, and experts in the telecommunications sector.

The Convention Centre, which was commissioned at beginning of 2024 has previously hosted several high-profile events, including the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, the Group of 77 (G77) Summit, and Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo among other high-level meetings.

Share this: Facebook

X

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

