KAMPALA – Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde has emerged victorious in the Uganda Law Society (ULS) presidential elections, winning all polling stations against his opponent Isaac Atukunda. This milestone marks the beginning of a new era for the ULS, with Ssemakadde at the helm.

Ssemakadde, a self-proclaimed “Legal Rebel,” has been a vocal advocate for decolonizing Uganda’s legal system. His campaign promises centered around shaking up the status quo and introducing much-needed reforms to the ULS. With his unapologetic style and refusal to conform to entrenched legal norms, Ssemakadde is expected to bring a fresh perspective to the organization.

Throughout his career, Ssemakadde has demonstrated his commitment to defending human rights and taking on high-profile cases. His experience as a lawyer and activist will undoubtedly shape his presidency and inform his decisions.

As the new ULS president, Ssemakadde will have the opportunity to implement his vision for a more inclusive and just legal system. His supporters are eagerly awaiting the reforms he will bring to the organization.

Election Results:

Polling Station E: Ssemakadde – 246, Atukunda – 104

Polling Station G: Ssemakadde – 338, Atukunda – 116

Polling Station B: Ssemakadde – 268, Atukunda – 126

Overall: Ssemakadde polled 225 votes, Atukunda 102

Ssemakadde’s victory is a testament to his dedication to the legal profession and his desire to create positive change in Uganda’s legal system.

