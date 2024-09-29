President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has commended the late freedom fighter Perez Musamali for his contribution towards the liberation of Uganda.

“I’m very happy that you remembered Musamali and invited me to show our salutations to his contribution,” he said.

The President made the remarks today during the memorial ceremony for the late Musamali at Matuwa Primary School in Namisindwa District.

The late Musamali was a freedom fighter and the Chairman of Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) in Greater Mbale. UPM is a defunct political party that was founded by President Museveni in 1980.

President Museveni told the gathering that he first met the late Musamali while he was in exile in Nairobi Kenya.

“I had not met him before he went into exile but during the peace talks in Nairobi, I met him and he told me how he had been in exile and had a group here in Mt. Elgon,” he noted.

President Museveni further revealed that when the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA/M) came into power, they appointed the late Musamali to the National Resistance Council (NRC), as a way of recognizing his contribution at that time.

“The NRC was a small group of only 32 people, they were nominated by the leadership of the army and NRM to be in Parliament. He was part of the original 32,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that he was killed in 1987 by the Force Obote Back Again (FOBA) people when he was coming from Kenya.”

Furthermore, President Museveni disclosed how the State House scholarship initiative has helped to empower the orphans of the fallen freedom fighters through education.

“We had a simple plan for supporting the families of our people by educating the orphans; that is why I introduced the State House scholarships which some people were attacking saying why should there be State House scholarships? They said scholarships should be in the Ministry of Education but I said no! I’m the one who knows these orphans, the people in Education don’t know them. Using that formula we tried to capture as many orphans as possible.”

On the other hand, the President reminded Ugandans that the NRA started the liberation struggle in order to create conditions for a better Uganda.

“The First aim was to get security for Ugandans because really why did Musamali had to go into exile? Why? Because there are people here who oppose NRM but they don’t go into exile and nobody is killed. So, security was one of the things we were fighting for,” he stated.

“Then development. Development concerns all of us. Tarmacked roads, electricity, government schools, piped water and boreholes and health centres are part of development.”

President Museveni also urged the people of Bugisu Sub Region to create wealth through commercial agriculture with “ekibaro” (calculation).

“NRM has for a long time kept telling you that please don’t be diverted. Yes, tarmac road is good for all of us but it will not put wealth in your home unless you do something yourself. Don’t go into wealth creation carelessly because you will not get out of poverty,” he emphasised.

He informed them to embrace the four acre-model type of farming where one acre they should grow coffee, the second acre they put fruits, on acre three, they make pasture for zero grazing cows, and the fourth acre they grow food crops for the family.

“In the backyard, you can have poultry for eggs, piggery and those near the wetland, you can have fishponds,” he advised.

The President further cautioned the people of Bugisu against land fragmentation.

He advised them that instead of dividing land into small portions when the family head dies, they should benefit from it by setting up an enterprise on it and getting shares.

He also expressed gratitude that the Parish Development Model (PDM) was doing well in the district.

“But I want to know it’s impact, does it solve the “ekibaro” problem?” he inquired.

President also faulted the people of Bugisu and Uganda at large for failure to use their power to hold their elected leaders accountable.

“You have the power to elect leaders, it’s a weapon you have to spear the thieves who steal government money. What happened? You have to monitor what is happening to your resources.”

The Umukuka of Bamasaba Cultural Institution, His Highness Jude Mike Mudoma requested the President to establish a Tourist Revolutionary route and a monument honouring the fallen and surviving heroes in Bugisu sub-region.

He also requested the President to set up a public university in Bugisu sub-region.

The Bubulo East Member of Parliament, Hon. John Musila thanked God for keeping President Museveni alive for all these years to witness the fruits of the revolution he led in 1981-1986.

He also lauded President Museveni for making Namisindwa a district in 2017, a factor that has since brought services closer to the people in the area.

“Today we pride ourselves as a district with over 256,000 population,” the legislator said.

The Namisindwa District LC5 Chairperson, Mr. Wakweika Jackson thanked the President for the Parish Development Model initiative that has led to the economic growth of Bugisu Sub Region and Uganda at large.

“Your Excellency, Namisindwa in particular for the two Financial Years now we have received over Shs 33 billion. We thank you for this. It’s a very good program which is trying to change our people from poverty and also take us to a middle income status,” he said.

The ceremony was also attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Religious and cultural leaders, among others.

Mr. Perez Musamali’s Brief bio:

Mr. Musamali Perez Nimrod lived a life of profound dedication to his country, Uganda. His path from a humble educational background to a figure of national importance in the struggle for Uganda’s freedom remains a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice and liberty.

His early years were marked by his education at Matuwa Primary School, Bupoto Primary School, and Nabumali High School. He later pursued accounting studies in the United States of America, an unusual trajectory for a man whose destiny would be far more entwined with political upheaval than financial ledgers.

His political involvement took centre stage in 1980, when he became the Chairman of the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM) in Greater Mbale. This was a period of immense political tension in Uganda, and Musamali, with his tireless spirit, contested in the 1980 election under the UPM banner. His campaign was a bold effort to challenge the entrenched Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party. Though he ultimately lost, his resolve only grew stronger.

The aftermath of the election saw Musamali, alongside his comrades, forced into exile in Kenya. There, Musamali became a pivotal figure in co-ordinating the activities of the guerrilla struggle against the authoritarian regimes that had taken hold in Uganda. His work was not in isolation; he collaborated with a group of like-minded patriots, including Hon. Magode Ikuya, Maumbe Mukhwana, Wadada Musani, Natoolo, Wapukhululu, and Mayiga. These individuals would later become known as key figures in the fight for Uganda’s freedom.

While in exile, Musamali was involved in facilitating the struggle, balancing this task with other activities that allowed him to survive and continue the mission. His commitment remained unshaken, even in the face of constant danger.

In 1986, after years of sacrifice, Musamali and his comrades saw their efforts bear fruit when the National Resistance Army (NRA) triumphed over the oppressive forces, liberating Uganda from years of tyranny. His service to the nation did not end there. Musamali was nominated to the National Resistance Council (now Parliament) and shortly afterward was appointed as the State Minister for Energy, a position that allowed him to contribute further to rebuilding the nation.

Tragically, Musamali’s journey was cut short. In 1987, a year after Uganda’s liberation, he was brutally murdered by the forces of Obote’s rebels, known as FOBA. His assassination was a devastating blow to those who had fought alongside him, and to the country he had worked so hard to free.

Musamali Perez Nimrod’s life, though tragically brief, remains a powerful symbol of the sacrifices made by Uganda’s freedom fighters. His legacy, enshrined in the country’s history, stands as a reminder of the courage, conviction, and ultimate price paid in the pursuit of justice.

