National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has participated in the 1st Tradeshow organized and hosted by the Namunkekeera Agro Processing Limited in Kapeeka, Nakaseke District with a call on Ugandans to uptake and support the environment services offered by the Authority.

The opening of the two-day event was officiated by the President of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni. The show ends on Saturday September 28, 2024.

Speaking at the NEMA stall on Friday, September 27, Dr. Barirega Akankwasah, NEMA’s Executive Director, reaffirmed the Authority’s dedication to restoring all distressed ecosystems

“Our aim is to liberate as many wetlands and other places in distress as fast as we can. And we shall continue to engage all communities and local leadership to achieve a peaceful exercise,” he said.

Dr. Akankwasah promised his team continued support from management, saying: “We shall engage management more for financial support to boost NEMA’s branding efforts for purposes of positive visibility.”

Addressing the gathering, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni urged communities surrounding Kapeeka Industrial Park to take full advantage of the opportunities it offers in order to market their products and boost their household incomes.

He expressed gratitude for the visionary foresight of Gen. Salim Saleh in taking the leadership role which resulted into the establishment of the Namunkekeera-Liao Industrial Park which has now been embraced by a number of investors.

During the event, both public and private establishments showcased products and services.

Also present at the event were the Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo,

Hon. Francis Mwebesa, the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Alice Kaboyo, the Minister of State for Luwero Triangle and Rwenzori Region, Hon. Evelyn Anite, the Minister of State for Investment and Privatization, Hon. Ssuubi Kiwanda and many heads of government agencies.

To date, the Kapeeka-based Namunkekeera-Liao Industrial Park employs more than 15,000 people, and many more indirectly; a positive move in the direction of Uganda’s employment statistics.

