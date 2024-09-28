In recent years, concerns have been mounting over how China has managed to leverage United States-funded academic and technological research to boost its military capabilities.

While collaboration between nations in science and technology has historically fuelled innovation, China’s strategic exploitation of these partnerships has raised alarms about its potential use of advanced research for military purposes.

According to a new congressional report, China has gained “back-door access” to US technologies through academic research partnerships over the past decade, with US funding indirectly contributing to advancements in Chinese military technology.The report, developed by Republicans from the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the House Education and Workforce Committee, reveals that US-funded researchers have worked alongside their Chinese counterparts in critical fields such as hypersonics, directed energy, nuclear and high-energy physics, artificial intelligence, and autonomy.

“These are not harmless technologies with purely civilian applications. Rather, they represent cutting-edge advancements with military applications in the Western Pacific that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) can and will use against US service members in the event of a conflict,” the report read.

For decades, academic institutions in the United States have prided themselves on openness and the free exchange of ideas.

Chinese researchers have benefitted from this academic culture, receiving training and access to cutting-edge research in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and materials science—areas crucial to military advancement.

Many of these collaborations were funded by US grants intended to foster innovation for civilian applications.

Hwever, recent findings reveal that China’s military, through state-sponsored programmes, has systematically extracted and redirected much of this knowledge to fortify its military-industrial complex.Rep. John Moolenaar (R-Mich.), chairman of the Committee on the CCP, described the findings of the joint investigation as “alarming.”

He stated, “The Chinese Communist Party is advancing its military capabilities using research funded by U.S. taxpayers and through joint U.S.-China institutes in China,” referencing the official name of Communist China as the People’s Republic of China (PRC).The report revealed over 8,800 publications backed by Department of Defense (DOD) funding that involved Chinese co-authors, along with an additional 185 publications supported by US intelligence agency funding.

Notably, more than 2,000 DOD-funded papers featured co-authors directly linked to China’s defence research and industrial sector.

These collaborations are said to be “providing back-door access to the very foreign adversary nation whose aggression these capabilities are necessary to protect against,” according to the report.

The report concludes with the troubling assertion that DOD-funded research, intended to give the US military a technological advantage over its rivals, may have been utilized to empower and enhance the capabilities of the Chinese army.

According to China experts, a key part of China’s strategy is the policy of “Military-Civil Fusion” (MCF), which aims to ensure that technological advances in the civilian sector are shared with the military.

The Military-Civil Fusion is a national strategy of the CCP to develop the country’s army into a “world class military” by 2049, as stated by the US Department of State.

This initiative blurs the lines between civilian and military research, allowing breakthroughs from international collaborations to flow directly into China’s defence industry.

Under this policy, even benign research partnerships in areas like robotics or telecommunications can be repurposed for military use.

Chinese institutions involved in MCF often establish collaborations with leading US universities and tech firms under the guise of civilian research.

Once sensitive information is acquired, it can be adapted to enhance China’s military capabilities, including developing advanced weapons systems, surveillance technologies, and cyber warfare tools.

The congressional report includes six case studies demonstrating how federally funded researchers have assisted the CCP in making strides in various technologies, including fourth-generation nuclear weapons, artificial intelligence, advanced lasers, nanotechnology, graphene semiconductors, and robotics.

Some of the key areas of US-funded research have been exploited by China to bolster its military:



Artificial Intelligence (AI): AI has become a critical area for military applications, from autonomous weapons to enhanced surveillance systems.

Chinese researchers with ties to the country’s army have gained access to AI research conducted at US institutions.

These advancements are then applied to China’s military projects, including AI-driven drones and facial recognition technology used for surveillance and control.

Quantum Computing: While quantum computing is still in its nascent stages, it holds tremendous potential for military use, particularly in cryptography, where it could revolutionize secure communications.

Several Chinese researchers, who have been funded by US institutions or collaborated on US-led quantum projects, are now playing key roles in China’s own quantum research, aimed at gaining a strategic edge.

Advanced Materials and Aerospace: Research into lightweight, durable materials for aerospace and military vehicles has also been a prime target.

Chinese scientists working in US-funded labs have gained access to innovations in material science, which can be applied to build next-generation military aircraft and weaponry.

The congressional report also scrutinized joint institutes between US and Chinese universities, describing them as problematic and suggesting that these partnerships “mask a sophisticated system for transferring key US technologies and expertise to the PRC.”

According to the report, American academics, some of whom received federal funding, have travelled to China to collaborate with Chinese scholars and train Chinese students.

“This establishes a direct channel for transferring the benefits of their research expertise to the PRC,” the report states.

While academic collaboration has played a significant role in China’s acquisition of US-funded research, intellectual property (IP) theft and espionage have further compounded the issue.

Chinese hackers have repeatedly targeted American universities and defence contractors to steal classified information and research data.

Reports from intelligence agencies indicate that Chinese state actors have been involved in extensive cyber espionage campaigns aimed at pilfering technological secrets directly from US labs.

In many cases, researchers with connections to Chinese institutions have been involved in transferring sensitive data back to China.

This has prompted increased scrutiny of Chinese researchers working in US labs, with some being charged with failing to disclose their affiliations with Chinese military institutions or participating in espionage activities.

However, in the wake of growing concerns, the US government has begun to implement stricter measures to curb China’s exploitation of US-funded research.

Federal agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Department of Energy have increased oversight and scrutiny of research grants, especially when they involve foreign collaborators.

The US has also restricted Chinese participation in certain sensitive research areas, particularly those related to national security.

Recently, the US government’s efforts have continued to tighten visa regulations for Chinese researchers and enforce export controls on sensitive technologies.

Additionally, the US government is working more closely with universities and private research institutions to ensure better vetting of foreign partners and to raise awareness about the potential national security risks of academic collaboration with China.

