KAMPALA, UGANDA – Uganda’s cybersecurity landscape is facing unprecedented threats, with reported cybercrimes skyrocketing by 50% from 2021 to 2022. This alarming trend has resulted in significant financial losses, with estimates suggesting that cybercrime cost the Ugandan economy a staggering UGX 19.2 billion in 2022 alone.

According to the Uganda Police Annual Crime Report 2022, 245 cases of cybercrime were reported, marking a 10.8% increase from the previous year. Financial institutions have been primary targets for attackers, with Uganda losing approximately UGX 15 billion due to cyber-related incidents in 2022. However, there’s a glimmer of hope, as the reported financial losses decreased to UGX 1.5 billion in 2023.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s October Cybersecurity Awareness Month in Kampala, Emmanuel Chagara, CEO of Milima Security, emphasized the urgency of addressing these threats. “Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. We must work together to protect our digital landscape,” Chagara stressed.

The National Cybersecurity Strategy, launched by the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) and the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, provides a comprehensive framework for strengthening Uganda’s cybersecurity posture. Additionally, the annual Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign raises awareness about cybersecurity threats and best practices among citizens and organizations.

Chagara highlighted the importance of innovative cybersecurity solutions, citing Milima Security’s cutting-edge services such as penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and digital forensics. “We must leverage technology to stay ahead of cyber threats,” he noted.

Education and awareness are equally crucial. Chagara emphasized the role of initiatives like Milima Cyber Academy in equipping Uganda’s tech workforce with necessary cybersecurity skills.

Chagara cautioned that despite progress, Uganda’s cybersecurity landscape remains vulnerable. The country’s ranking in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, published by the International Telecommunication Union, highlights areas for improvement.

“Uganda still lags behind in incident response, legal frameworks, and public awareness, despite advancements in policies and regulations,” Chagara emphasized.

Uganda’s significant online presence, with over 23 million internet users comprising nearly half the population, necessitates robust cybersecurity measures to safeguard individuals, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

Martin Karungi from the National Information Technology Authority-Uganda (NITA-U) emphasized that Cybersecurity Awareness Month is crucial for all Ugandans. “With widespread internet penetration, our personal devices are vulnerable to attacks. This month, we focus on data protection and educating citizens on safeguarding their information,” Karungi stressed. He highlighted the risks associated with smartphones, which often contain sensitive banking information. “Simple passwords can be easily hacked, leading to financial losses. It’s time Ugandans learn to protect their data.”

Noeline Nassuuna from the Defenders Protection Initiative noted a surge in cyberattacks targeting human rights defenders and activists. “We must create awareness and provide essential tools, software, and antivirus protection for these vulnerable groups.”

Henry Mpindi, Finance Manager at the Association of Microfinance Institutions of Uganda, reported a significant increase in cyberattacks since the Covid pandemic pushed institutions digital. “Many institutions and clients have lost substantial amounts of money to these attacks, underscoring the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.”

The October Cybersecurity Awareness Month, themed “Secure Our World,” seeks to promote daily actions to reduce risks when online and connected to devices. Through collective efforts, Uganda can build a more secure digital future.

