KAMPALA —Betty Amongi, Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, has announced the appointment of a new Board of Directors for the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), effective September 1, 2024. Dr. David Ogong takes the helm as Chairperson, succeeding Dr. Peter Kimbowa.

The newly constituted Board comprises seasoned professionals, including Permanent Secretary Ramathan Ggoobi, who joins as a member. Richard Bigirwa, representing the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU), brings his expertise to the Board.

Minister Amongi has reappointed Aggrey David Kibenge, who will continue to represent the Ministry of Gender, Labour & Social Development. Dr. Eng Silver Mugisha and Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde, representing employers under the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE), also retain their positions.

Additional appointees include Dr. Sam Lyomoki and Penninah Tukamwesiga, representing workers under the Confederation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU), and Annet Birungi, representing workers under the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU). Patrick Ayota, the NSSF Managing Director, remains an executive member of the Board.

At the inauguration ceremony, Minister Amongi emphasized the importance of upholding corporate governance principles to ensure the Fund’s growth and profitability. Dr. Ogong pledged to build on the Fund’s legacy of excellence, prioritizing secure and profitable management.

The new Board is poised to steer the NSSF towards achieving its strategic objectives, as outlined in Vision 2035.

Here is a list of new NSSF board members

Dr. David Ogong – Chairperson

Dr. David Ogong is a seasoned senior strategy, planning, and regulatory executive with over 15 years of experience driving growth and expansion in the communications industry and capital markets in Uganda. Previously, he served as the Director of Market Supervision at the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). He holds a Global MBA from Oxford Brookes University, an MSc in Accounting & Finance, and a BA in Accounting & Finance from London South Bank University.

Ramathan Ggoobi – Member

Ramathan Ggoobi is the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Treasury at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development. He is an economist and policy analyst with extensive experience. He has worked with prominent organizations such as the International Labour Organisation (ILO), the Overseas Development Institute (ODI), and Financial Sector Deepening Uganda (FSDU). He holds a Master’s Degree in Economic Policy and Planning from Makerere University.

Patrick Ayota – Ex-Officio

Patrick Ayota is the Managing Director of NSSF. He has over 10 years of experience in accounting and finance management. He was previously the Finance Director for Barclays Bank (Uganda). He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds an MBA from the University of South Carolina.

Aggrey David Kibenge – Member

Aggrey David Kibenge is the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development. He has over 20 years of experience in public service. He has worked with various ministries, including Education and Sports, Office of the Prime Minister, and Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities. He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration and Management from Makerere University.

Peninnah Tukamwesiga – Member

Peninnah Tukamwesiga is the Head of Legal Aid at the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU). She is a lawyer and advocate of the High Court of Uganda. She has previously worked as a panel member at the Industrial Court and executive committee member of Uganda Parastatal, Statutory Authorities and Judiciary Workers’ Union. She holds a Master’s in Law from Makerere University.

Dr. Sam Lyomoki – Member

Dr. Sam Lyomoki is the Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (COFTU). He is a medical officer with over 20 years of experience. He has previously served in the Parliament of Uganda as Member of Parliament for Workers and Chairman of several Committees of Parliament. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Surgery from Makerere University.

Annet Birungi – Member

Annet Birungi is the National Treasurer of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) and the Secretary for Gender and Women Affairs at the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU). She is a professional nurse with over 18 years of experience. She has previously worked as a nurse at district local government level and later joined Mulago National Referral Hospital. She holds a Master’s Degree and Post Graduate Diploma in Hospital and Health Care Management from Uganda Management Institute.

Richard Bigirwa – Member

Richard Bigirwa is the Secretary General of the National Organisation of Trade Unions (NOTU). He has over 20 years of experience in governance, labor rights, and financial management. He is a member of the National Governing Council of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM/AU) and Union Network International (Uni Global). He has been re-appointed having previously served on the board of NSSF.

Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde – Member

Annet Mulindwa Nakawunde represents Employers under the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE). She holds a Master’s in Business Administration majoring in Finance and a postgraduate diploma in Financial management. She has attended Advanced Leadership training in Wharton Business School and Women in leadership by Women’s World Banking Center for Microfinance Leadership.

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha – Member

Dr. Eng. Silver Mugisha represents Employers under the Federation of Uganda Employers (FUE). He is the Managing Director of National Waters and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

He holds a PhD in Engineering and Economics from Makerere University. He has previously worked as Chief Manager in charge of Institutional Development and External Services at NWSC.

