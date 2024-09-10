KAMPALA, UGANDA – Absa Bank Uganda has launched a rewards campaign for its card users, offering a total of UGX 200 million in cash prizes. The campaign, which runs from September to December 2024, aims to incentivize customers to use their Absa Debit or Credit Cards for daily transactions.

To participate, customers must use their cards for at least five transactions per month. Five winners will be selected each month to receive UGX 10 million each. The campaign is open to all Absa cardholders, and no registration is required.

According to Musa Jallow, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda, the campaign demonstrates the bank’s commitment to delivering convenient and seamless payment solutions. “We want to reward our customers for their loyalty and encourage them to use our cards for their daily transactions,” he said.

Jallow added that the campaign aligns with Absa’s refreshed brand promise, “Your Story Matters,” and its focus on customer-centric banking. “Our goal is to provide digitalized banking solutions that meet our customers’ needs and exceed their expectations,” he said.

The campaign also highlights the growing trend of digital payments in Uganda. Data from the Bank of Uganda shows an increase in debit card transactions, with UGX 581 billion transacted in the last quarter of 2023.

Absa Bank Uganda has committed to continually improving its digital capabilities and cybersecurity measures to safeguard customer investments. “We want to be known as a bank that provides a seamless customer experience and rewards our customers for their loyalty,” Jallow said.

