KAMPALA – In a surprise move, President Yoweri Museveni dismissed Ms. Dorothy Kisaka as Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), citing public interest. This decision follows a report by the Inspector General of Government on the Kiteezi scandal, which led to the collapse of the Kiteezi garbage landfill, resulting in over 30 deaths and hundreds of injuries.

To ensure continuity and effective management, the President has made interim appointments. Mr. Frank Nyakaana Rusa, Director of Legal Affairs at KCCA, will serve as Executive Director until a substantive office holder is appointed. Mr. Nowera Robert, Director Revenue Collection, KCCA, takes over as Deputy Executive Director, replacing Eng. Luyimbazi Ssali David. Meanwhile, Ms. Sarah Zalwango Karen, Ag. Deputy Director, Public Health (Manager Medical Services), KCCA, assumes the role of Director Public Health, succeeding Dr. Okello Daniel.

These assignments take immediate effect, as stated in a letter signed by Haji Kakande Yunus, Secretary of the Office of the President. The appointments are governed by various laws and regulations, including the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda 1995, the Public Service Act of 2008, and the Kampala Capital City City Act, 2010.

Mr. Nyakaana Rusa will submit quarterly reports to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, with copies sent to the Minister in charge of Kampala Capital City, ensuring transparency and accountability. The President has also directed the Ministry of Public Service to advertise the vacant positions and the Minister for Kampala to recommend suitable candidates for temporary appointments.

This shake-up aims to address the issues surrounding the Kiteezi scandal and ensure better governance in Kampala City. The new leadership faces the challenge of restoring public trust and tackling pressing issues affecting the capital city. The changes are expected to bring stability and effectiveness to KCCA’s operations, prioritizing the well-being and safety of Kampala’s residents.

As Kampala moves forward, the new leadership will focus on key areas, including waste management, infrastructure development, and public health. The appointments demonstrate President Museveni’s commitment to accountability and effective governance, sending a strong message that public interest will be prioritized.

The people of Kampala eagerly await the positive changes that these new appointments will bring, hoping for a brighter future for their city. With the new leadership in place, KCCA is poised to tackle its challenges head-on, ensuring a better quality of life for all residents.

