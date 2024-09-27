KAMPALA – The Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) is set to unveil the comprehensive final report of the National Population and Housing Census 2024 on Thursday, October 3, 2024, at Kampala Serena Hotel, commencing at 9:00 am. This highly anticipated event will be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media platforms, ensuring nationwide coverage and public accessibility.

In June, UBOS released preliminary results, indicating Uganda’s population has grown significantly to 45.9 million, representing an impressive increase of 11.3 million people since 2014. This growth underscores the need for effective planning and resource allocation.

The preliminary results revealed key demographic trends. Females constitute 51% of the total population, while youth aged 18-30 account for 22.7%, highlighting the country’s youthful demographic. A staggering 50.5% of the population is under 17 years old, revealing a young population with immense potential for future growth.

Urbanization trends were also highlighted, with Kampala City boasting the highest day population of 627,340, followed by Mbarara City (261,656), Gulu City (232,723), Masaka City (285,509), and Hoima City (141,442).

Dr. Chris N. Mukiza, UBOS Executive Director and Census Commissioner, emphasized the significance of the census, stating that the data will inform evidence-based planning, decision-making, population projections, and estimates. The census will also update Uganda’s geography to village level and upload data on district/city portals for public use.

The census, conducted from May 10-26, 2024, utilized digital technology for the first time in Uganda’s history, ensuring efficiency and accuracy. A total of 135,230 field workers, including enumerators, supervisors, and trainers, collected data from households, institutions, and communities across the country.

Despite challenges such as inaccessible areas and respondent refusals, Dr. Mukiza praised the dedication of enumerators and supervisors. The next steps include conducting a post-enumeration survey to check data quality, further data analysis, and publication of final census results.

Dr. Mukiza expressed gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government, development partners, and the public, for their support and cooperation. “We are committed to producing high-quality statistics for Uganda’s development,” he emphasized. “We appreciate the public’s cooperation and look forward to continuing to serve the country with accurate and reliable data.”

The final results release on October 3, 2024, will be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media platforms.

