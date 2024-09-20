KAMPALA, UGANDA —Victoria University is currently hosting its 8th graduation ceremony at Speke Resort Convention Centre, with over 1,471 students graduating in various academic disciplines. The ceremony, officiated by Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa, commenced at 8:00 am.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Lawrence Muganga said, “We are proud of each of our graduands and look forward to celebrating together.” He emphasized that the day marks a reward for the students’ hard work and dedication.

University officials, family members, and friends have gathered to celebrate the academic achievements of the graduands. The ceremony is being broadcast live on BBS TV Uganda to cater to those unable to attend in person.

Victoria University has established itself as a leading institution of higher learning in Uganda, offering a range of academic programs.

