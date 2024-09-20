KAMPALA —The first phase of the massive city business park being developed by business mogul Sudhir Ruparelia with his Ruparelia Group re-developing of the former Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) headquarters on Yusuf Lule Road in Kampala, has taken final shape.

Construction of the multi-billion dollar massive Business Park that will host office premises, a shopping centre, and health and leisure amenities, among others, is underway and is ahead of the completion schedule.

“This groundbreaking development is set to redefine the real estate landscape in Uganda,” the Ruparelia Group said earlier in the week.

The Ruparelia Group hopes to add the biggest silver lining on the Kampala skyline with the schematic representations of the group’s massive project —The Pearl Business Park — an 20-acre mixed-use facility released in 2022 showing a beautiful world that will host a 5-star hotel, a shopping mall, and a modern hospital when complete.

The project is expected to open shop by the end of the year, the group says in an internal briefing document seen by this website.

“What sets the Pearl Business Park apart is its unwavering commitment to sustainability. From cutting-edge technology to eco-friendly design, this park is a beacon of environmental responsibility,” the Ruparelia Group says.

The schematic descriptions say the first phase is expected to be completed in 2024. Phase one of the project will cater to office space while the building will have 16 lettable floors with 27,240 sqm of built-up area. There will be two parking floors, accommodating 360 cars.

Tycoon Sudhir said his group is committed to continuously investing in modern and innovative real estate solutions to feed her growth and needs.

According to building schematics, the Pearl Business Park will be installed with a fully automated fire detection system on all floors. In case a fire breaks out, the building will be fitted with three forms and three extinguishers on each floor with an elaborate fire sprinkler system backed up by a 145,200-litre reserve tank.

Easily accessible staircases are a must on all levels.

For security, access control protocols will be followed on top of 24-hour dedicated security and 170 CCTV cameras in all public areas.

Building amenities will include a state-of-the-art fitness centre/sauna, provision for internet cable connection points to the building, access to dual fibre optics, and internet connections from Kira Road and Yusuf Lule Road.

